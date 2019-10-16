As a part of a large wave of nationwide closings, the Walgreens location in Maryville, Missouri, will close Nov. 7.
Walgreens verified with the city of Maryville and the Maryville Forum Oct. 10 that the second-largest pharmacy store chain in the U.S. will no longer have a location in Maryville.
Phil Caruso, a Walgreens spokesman, said Oct. 10 medical patients do not need to take any action and they would receive a letter in the mail for more details.
However, if individuals do not make the change to another pharmacy for prescriptions prior to Walgreens closing, customers will automatically be transferred to Hy-Vee Pharmacy in Maryville.
The closing comes amid a wave of 200 Walgreens stores nationwide that have been added to a growing list of locations scheduled for closure throughout the rest of 2019 and early 2020.
Forbes reported its closures will result in an estimated $1.9 million hit to Walgreens’ earnings. Walgreens, specializing in filling prescriptions, selling health and wellness products, health information and photo services, has a net worth of more than $105 billion and is prepared to take the financial dent.
According to Stefano Pessina, Walgreens Boots Alliance chief executive officer, the company is undergoing a “transformation cost management program” where it is reviewing its real estate footprint in the U.S. and moving away from rural communities into more urban ones.
City Manager Greg McDanel said the city remains optimistic on reuse and repurposing of the soon-to-be-vacant building and notes the former Walgreens location as a desirable property for other national companies, given traffic volumes and geographic placement they seek.
“Unfortunately, rural communities, and especially rural communities with three other pharmacies, are the first to be considered,” McDanel said.
Walgreens would not release the number of prescriptions they handle on a daily basis nor the number of employees that will be out of jobs following its closing.
According to the company, even without exact numbers, local pharmacies should expect a surge of business and local companies could expect a wave of applicants in the coming months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.