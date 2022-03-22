Nodaway County will provide dispatch services of the police, fire department and ambulance service to Worth County effective June 1 after the proposed partnership was approved at a Maryville City Council meeting March 14.
Worth County sits directly east of Nodaway County and is the least populated county in Missouri, with a population just under 2,000. Worth County is the second smallest Missouri county by area, ahead of St. Louis County. It is also the youngest county in Missouri, organized on February 25, 1861. The county is largely rural and far away from any hospitals, which would make a 911 call all the more urgent.
Maryville Police Chief Ron Christian said talks for providing these services began late last summer. The Worth County Emergency Services Board reached out to Maryville Public Safety, and Worth County officials took a tour of the station. Maryville officials toured Worth County’s facilities as well. But the initial talks didn’t pick up until later on, as Christian said, Worth County had other options to consider, but went back to Maryville.
“I think that once we get past the initial review acquisitions and get going, I feel very confident in our staff's ability to manage this,” Christian said.
Discussion picked up again earlier this year. Worth County reached out to Maryville via the Northwest Regional Communications Center for a more in-depth proposal. As discussed at the March 14 City Council meeting, the NRCC proposed a 30-month contract between Maryville and Worth County, with a fixed cost of $4,500 per month for the dispatches in the county. The NRCC will also pay $500 a month for 911 routing expenses, and any equipment or software upgrades is the responsibility of Worth County.
Christian said that although relatively not much happens in Worth County, the large rural areas of the small county can be serious since calls can be so far away from any medical centers.
“They’re so far removed,” Christian said, “We’re not close to a trauma center, but they’re even further away from basic life support and ambulance services.”
Christian said the volume of calls for Worth County will be relatively low. He expects anywhere from 200 to 400 additional 911 calls a year.
“It’s not a strenuous addition to our current workload, but they will get some bad accidents, farming accidents and vehicle crashes,” Christian said. “In a rural setting, it’s very critical that they have access to a good 911 service.”
Worth County currently receives dispatch aid from Gentry County, which is also east of Nodaway County and sits directly south of Worth County. The contract Worth County has with Gentry County expires at the end of May.
Christian said he is confident in Maryville Public Safety taking on new territory but knows some training will be needed, such as learning the geography of the county and who to contact within Worth County. Communication will be key in this partnership between the two counties, Christian said, and he expects a couple of mistakes starting off, but he remains confident.
“It’s good that we’re not taking on somebody that gives us thousands of calls,” Christian said. “So the volume of calls that we will be adding to our own workload is not going to be overwhelming.”
