The University’s Show-Me Gold program and the Maryville Fire Department held the third annual 9/11 memorial stair climb from 7-10 a.m. Sept. 9 at Bearcat Stadium. Attendees participated in a 2,071 step climb to pay respects to the 343 firefighters who bravely climbed that number of stairs in the collapsing World Trade Center.
According to Zakary Moore, president of the Student Veteran Association, this is the first stair climb with Show-Me Gold’s involvement.
“The first two events were hosted by Career Services, but they took a step back, and we stepped up for this year, and going forward, it’ll be hosted by us,” Moore said. “We’ve had 60 or so people that have shown up and done the events so far.”
The walk started off with Interim President Clarence Green giving a quick speech before an invocation of prayer. Maryville Fire Chief Phil Rickabaugh then said a few words, and the walk began with news footage of the attacks being played on the stadium’s video screen. Rickabaugh said he was glad with the turnout of the memorial walk and as a firefighter, it was bittersweet seeing the support at the event from young people.
“I think the event was well attended for not actually being on Sept. 11, and that was good to see because it’s been 21 years, so it’s good to see that’s still in the mindset of some folks, especially the younger generation of students that were in attendance. That was really refreshing to see,” Rickabaugh said. “To me it was just good to keep that memory alive of that day that changed America.”
Climbers would walk up the stairs in the student section over and over again until they topped 2,071 stairs in total. They could climb by themselves or in teams of two to five. On Sunday, Sept. 11, the Bell Tower chimed at 8:46 a.m., 9:03 a.m., 9:37 a.m. and 10:03 a.m., marking each time the four planes crashed that day.
One of the climbers was junior Dane Corum, a student veteran. Corum has been in the army for four years and is a combat medic, and he plans to go to officer candidate school this summer to make a career out of the military.
“Between firefighters and military alike, 9/11 is always something that we hold dear to our hearts for people that were lost, so to come out and kind of experience what those firefighters had to go through on that day and climb all those stairs is really important,” Corum said. “It really puts it in perspective.”
Another climber was Staff Sgt. Tim Martin. Martin joined the military in 2005 and wound up working field artillery with the National Guard while he was deployed in Afghanistan.
“The people of Afghanistan are probably some of the most interesting down-to-earth people that I’ve met. I feel like those people can persevere through anything,” Martin said. “I met a lot of really cool people over there. Obviously the Taliban weren’t overly friendly.”
Martin said the climb was a solemn reminder of the firefighters and first responders who died saving lives that day, worth paying homage to. Martin was a freshman in high school biology class when a TV was rolled into the classroom, just in time for him to see the second plane hit the tower. Rickabaugh recalled where he was that day, working at the fire station when somebody came in with the news and turned their TV on.
“I think like most of America, we were glued to our TV sets. Most of that whole day, and the days that followed, were just in disbelief,” Rickabaugh said. “But then again, the flipside of that is that was the day that Americans came together like I’ve never seen. We were Americans, and we all helped each other to support New York City and all the victims. It was just something that we hadn’t seen for a long time.”
