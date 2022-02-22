The Department of Fine and Performing Arts has begun showing the first plays of the semester, with a series of student-directed one acts and Jean-Paul Sartre’s comedic tragedy “No Exit.”
“No Exit” is set to perform Feb. 24 - 27. The dark comedy depicts three deceased souls locked in a room together for all eternity as punishment, learning "Hell is other people," one of Sartre's most famous quotes.
The show is directed by professor Theo Ross and will begin at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24-26 and at 2 p.m. Feb. 27. Ross has been with Northwest for over 40 years and is retiring after this year. Professor Jim Eiswert and Nathan Bowman will hold a discussion about existentialism following the last two performances.
“I selected this play over two years ago, and since then, our country, indeed the entire world, has been faced with existential threats on multiple fronts – all of them impacted by the choices made by individuals,” Ross said in the director’s note of the show’s program. “Our production of ‘No Exit’ does not take a side on any issue confronting the social situation today, but it does ask that audience members consider how the choices they make define and impact themselves and others.”
Theater Northwest showed “A Spring Evening of One Acts” Feb. 18 and 19. It consisted of four one-act plays directed by students. There was “Time Flies,” directed by senior Rhiannon Hopkins; “Off the Map,” directed by senior Haley Kernes; “Ashes,” directed by junior Noah Graham; and “Down Came the Rain,” directed by junior Emilia Plasek.
“Time Flies” tells the story of two flies on a date who learn how to make the most of their short lives and seize the day. Hopkins called the experience of directing a one-act play “incredibly eye-opening.”
“It was a little challenging putting all my ideas onto the stage, but I am so glad that I got to produce my ideas for the stage,” Hopkins said in an email to the Missourian. “As a future drama teacher, I feel like this was one of the most valuable experiences that I have had my whole college career.”
Hopkins directed the one-act play on top student teaching with pressure to go out with a bang for her last production. The cast went above her expectations and put on a great show, she said, and the performances were better than she could’ve ever expected.
“I totally was not expecting the level of commitment that I received from my actors, and without them, I don't think the production would have been half of what it was,” Hopkins said. “I truly cannot give my team enough attention for the work that they put into the show. They made my last production everything I could have dreamed of.”
“Off the Map” is a comedy that tells the story of a married couple who have come to a stand-still in their marriage and end up in a mysterious location unknown to them. They each split up, and, after some helpful advice, come to the realization that the meaning of being happy in their marriage is when they both reconcile.
Kernes, the director of “Off the Map,” said in an email to the Missourian that the production was everything she hoped for and more, and the cast and crew, including some of her best friends, worked hard on the project and took instructions well, which she says she will never forget.
“The audience laughed the whole way through, and as a first-time director, it doesn't get any better than that,'' Kernes said. “Their performances were so full of life and energy during our performances. They impressed me more and more each time they ran the show.”
Kernes, a speech and theater education major, said that being a student director was challenging and rewarding. It was great practice, she said, and it solidified what she wants to do for the rest of her life.
“Being able to make those decisions and see my vision come to life is an indescribable feeling,” Kernes said. “I am thankful for the experience and am looking forward to when I get to do it again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.