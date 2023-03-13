Maryville City Council approved a two-month extension on the timeline for the Maryville Water Treatment Plant Pilot Study following an eight-week shutdown.
The original plan from July 2022 was with HDR Engineering for nine months of pilot testing before the collected data would be sent to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to evaluate a permanent plan for the water treatment system. With the additional time, the test will now run until July 2023.
The amendment to the original plan also comes with an increase of over $68,000 to extend the contract with HDR Engineering and Intuitech, which will be split by the city’s unallocated American Rescue Plan Act Funds and the Water/Sewer Fund.
City Manager Greg McDanel said the winter weather and carryover sand caused issues and a shutdown.
“HDR has been working behind the scenes with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources on how this impacts the study duration, the pilot plant,” McDanel said. “As a result, the city received a letter on Feb. 23 from (MDNR) approving additional time for an additional two month period.”
Quality, taste and smell issues of Maryville drinking water dates back over six years. When algae blooms at Mozingo Lake, cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, are released into the water leaving it with an earthy taste and musty smell.
As a short-term solution, the council members approved treatments of EarthTec algaecide. The city also added a $1.2 million granular activated carbon adsorber to help keep the algae counts down. This pilot plant is a step in the long-term fix to the water quality issues Maryville is facing.
The current water facility was built in 1959 and does not have membrane filtration systems used today. This pilot plant is a requirement by MDNR before the city can proceed in building a new treatment facility.
Aaron Robison, HDR project manager, has been working with the city on recommendations for the water treatment and with MDNR on the pilot plant.
“Starting December of last year, the cold water started impacting the Actiflo unit, which is the pretreatment process upstream of the membranes,” Robison said.
He said they have talked with staff before about problems with the membrane and started getting calls and saw problems that required them to shut down the pilot plant. Since then, the pilot has been running again for the last two weeks.
Councilman John McBride asked if these problems will be something also seen in the new water treatment facility the city is looking to build. Robison said there are different provisions that can be made to make sure this doesn’t happen with the new plant.
Other City Council Business:
The council approved street closures for the Art, Rhythm and Brews festival May 19.
A contract with CampLife was approved for online reservations at Mozingo Lake Recreational Park. The new system will show availability and map locations.
The council approved a contract with Heiman Fire Equipment for the purchase of four FireDex Interceptor Packages and an agreement to use ARPA funds to replace five portable radios and one mobile radio for Maryville Fire Department.
The council approved a contract with Higher View Enterprises for a bucket truck for Maryville Public Works.
Maryville zoning codes were updated to be in compliance with the updated recreational marijuana codes. Chapter 405 was changed to remove the medical marijuana wording.
JS Concrete Construction was selected for on-call concrete repair services for the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.