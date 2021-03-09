Law enforcement is a profession where constants are necessary. Protocols are in place to ensure chaos can be returned to order and ensure there is a system to fall back on. While the coronavirus pandemic affected operations of Maryville Police Department and the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office, those in positions of duty said they were thankful for protocol — for at least some consistency in a time when the word “consistency” was becoming obsolete.
Over the past year, law enforcement had to adapt to new policing strategies brought on by mitigation efforts. Extra precautions were added to keep officers, deputies, inmates and the community alike, safe from the threat of a deadly virus.
Then, beginning July 2020, local law enforcement was tasked with enforcing a face-covering ordinance, which received mixed feedback from the community.
After a year of policing in a global pandemic, Maryville Police officers Matthew McMillen and John Vaught suited up on a sunny March morning for patrol. Here’s what they had to say about the past year:
Over this past year, how has policing changed?
“The biggest change that we had was less face-to-face contact,” Vaught said. “With the community-policing-based department that we are, that was kind of challenging. We like to go out and make contact with people, to go out and help people out with stuff that’s just not even law enforcement related sometimes. The pandemic made that kind of hard for some of us.”
Vaught said that whenever possible, Maryville Police takes calls for theft or other incidents where evidence isn’t pertinent on the phone to limit contact with people who were possibly asymptomatic with COVID-19. With less face-to-face contact, it has been harder to feel involved with the community, he said.
“Community policing is getting to know your community,” Vaught said. “So you get to realize what is going on; it helps you to focus your investigation. But it also helps you get to know the people. It’s a collective mindset. That’s harder with (COVID-19).”
How has the department approached enforcing the city face-covering ordinance?
“Really, we haven’t had a whole lot of problems with it,” Vaught said. “We’ve had some pushback, but mostly our part was just showing we were on board with it. I don’t think people realize how many business checks we’ve been on since the start of this. Every day we are in several businesses walking around, making contact with people. Most of the time it’s just people walking along. They get tired and pull the mask down, but once they’re asked, ‘Will you pull your mask up please?’ then they say sorry and pull it back up. That’s what most of it has been.”
Even though Maryville Police is making an effort to limit face-to-face contacts, the department still has to ensure businesses are following the ordinance. A period of enhanced enforcement for the face-covering ordinance, which is ongoing, began in November 2020 when the city’s Seventh Emergency Order was passed. As of March 9, the city has logged 660 interactions with individuals at 95 different locations. Maryville Police issued 87 warnings and one citation in relation to the ordinance.
“We’ve had a few people that just don’t believe in it,” Vaught said. “But we haven’t had any of those big problems. I think most people realize it’s not all about them.”
“Really, we’ve looked at businesses. So if there is a business that’s refusing to go along with it, we would write them a violation of that ordinance,” McMillen said. “We’ve tried not to go after individuals with it unless they are just being complete and total jerks.”
What happens when you go on a call involving someone infected with COVID-19?
“When COVID first started, and nobody knew anything about it, how bad it was and what it caused, we basically didn’t do anything except when you had an emergency where your life's on the line,” McMillen said. “We would handle a lot of simple calls … traffic stops were almost zero during that time.”
McMillen and Vaught both said calls involving COVID-19 mean wearing personal protective equipment, being extra alert and trying to social distance. Even so, this is a practice the department tries to maintain even when calls involve someone known to not have the virus.
“A lot of times it was hard to tell because some people were telling you, ‘Oh, I’ve got COVID,’ and trying to do that so they wouldn’t get in trouble in their traffic stop. We had some people like that,” McMillen said.
McMillen was one of at least six Maryville Police officers who became infected with COVID-19. Thankfully, Vaught said, the department performed duties well even with officers out for short periods of time.
What kind of trends in crime have you observed while on duty amid a pandemic?
“We actually saw an increase of house parties because instead of kids going to the bars, they were just having parties at their houses,” McMillen said.
McMillen said there wasn’t necessarily an enhanced effort to discourage any house parties because of the pandemic, though, since Maryville ordinances don’t allow for it.
“The way Maryville’s ordinances work, we can’t actually break up parties unless we get a complaint call on them. We did have a (party) where there was 100 people out in the front yard alone, who knows how many more inside, so we did go in that one and break it up because nobody was wearing masks, and everybody is tight in together. We wrote tickets for disorderly conduct.”
Vaught said he saw a similar trend with mental health calls becoming more frequent throughout the pandemic.
“We all expected family crime to be up, but I don’t know that I personally saw a rise in that,” Vaught said. “Mental health calls have been an issue since the pandemic. That’s a hard one to battle, especially when some of those people were used to seeing counselors on a regular basis, and all the sudden, the doctors even aren’t allowing people into their offices. I think they’ve done a pretty good job as far as video calls and all that, but it’s been a challenge.”
Vaught said he tries to approach mental health calls delicately, working to build a relationship with the person and make them as comfortable as possible.
“What we do is we have to take them to the ER to be sure they are medically stable,” Vaught said. “They have their own security staff down there, but we try to stay with them as long as we can. To me, it’s not as much about being a security figure at that point … I feel like it may help them to know you’re still there, if you’ve gained a rapport with them. Sometimes that’s not the case, and you gotta do what you gotta do, to make sure nothing bad happens."
What new perspectives have you gained while being an officer during a pandemic?
“You never know if the person you made contact with is an asymptomatic person. They may not have it, or they may,” Vaught said. “It’s just something we’ve always had to watch. Several years back, I had a situation where we dealt with a person and it got physical. We get down to the end of it and I’m cut, they’re cut; we’re both bleeding, and I found out that they have Hepatitis C. Stuff like that can happen and you don’t realize it until it’s happened.”
While Vaught did not contract Hepatitis C in the altercation several years ago, he said he can look back on it now and apply it to today’s policing strategies.
“That kind of taught me a lesson as far as dangers go,” Vaught said. “So it’s always fresh in my mind with dangers. You don’t know what the person you’re talking to might be carrying, might be susceptible to. You just have to be careful with that kind of stuff.”
Looking ahead
Though the COVID-19 pandemic has had a tangible impact on local law enforcement, there have been some highlights for the Maryville Police Department in the past year. The R. Keith Wood Public Safety Facility became fully operational; new leadership and shifts in positions are keeping morale up with the department.
Vaught said that the pandemic year could serve to better prepare law enforcement for situations they otherwise wouldn't deal with.
“We always need to remember this,” Vaught said. “We need to remember the trainings and all the stuff we learned in this time with how to stay safe. If we see a situation like this again, we will be prepared.”
“But it is hard to do,” Vaught said. “Once we get out of this situation and everybody takes these masks off and start congregating in big groups again, and we get into our old routines, it’s going to be hard to remember the times that were like this and what we did to combat it.”
Addalynn Bradbury contributed to this report.
