Northwest kicked off Women’s History Month by announcing open nominations for the Influential Women of Northwest Award on campus.
Nominations will be accepted until Mar. 15 and will include female students, staff and faculty.
The award has been a small part of Northwest’s history for years but started gaining momentum recently with the help of associate professor of history Elyssa Ford.
When Ford started working at Northwest in 2011, she said there were not many events related to Women’s History Month. She quickly worked to change that by restarting Women’s History Month celebrations and events on campus.
“I felt that as someone who teaches women’s history on campus, we needed to do something to bring more focus to women, specifically at Northwest,” Ford said.
The award is split into three sections that recognize a female faculty member, a staff member and a student. Along with winners, all nominees for the awards will be recognized.
Ford said the award has an inconsistent record due to the fact that much of the past information about it has only now been recorded digitally starting in the early 2000s. It has now become more consistently practiced and recorded since 2019.
Ford expressed that the timing of the award’s comeback was historically perfect because the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote, celebrated 100 years in 2020 since its ratification in 1920.
The Influential Women of Northwest Award has been kept separate from other awards the University showcases at this time because Ford and others who have assisted in Women’s History Month on campus wanted it to stand out.
“This award is a way to bring attention to the work women do and should be recognized as for influential females on campus,” Ford said.
Instructor Jacquie Lamer, last year’s recipient of the faculty award, was surprised to have been picked.
“I never considered myself to fall into any kind of award-winning category, especially not one that would focus on influential women,” Lamer said.
Lamer said that there are many mixed feelings when it comes to honors such as this, and that despite her excitement, she wasn’t sure if she was the right pick.
On the past winners page of the Northwest website, Lamer’s description notes that she was involved in the “We Gotchya” campaign, bringing cost-free feminine products to campus and Haiti.
“I think this award can bring not only women achievement, but also women’s issues, such as periods, to the surface,” Lamer said.
Lamer also commended Ford for all the work she has done to bring women’s issues to light on campus and her work with the award and women’s history.
Ford said that it is important to recognize women, especially female faculty, for the work they do not only on campus but in everyday life, because historically, female faculty have been expected to do more work and service than their male counterparts.
Another reason Ford said she liked the award was because it not only focuses on women on campus, but it also comes from the bottom up; it isn’t the administration that picks nominees but rather staff and students who nominate other staff and students.
“As a school we talk about the Bearcat family, and to make people feel a part of that, we want people’s accomplishments to be valued and acknowledged,” Ford said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.