Northwest Missouri State University Police Department
Sept. 18
There is an open investigation for property damage at Lot 39.
There is an open investigation for property damage at Brown Hall.
There is an open investigation for property damage at Lot 38.
Sept. 20
There was a closed investigation for a liquor law violation at Lot 42.
Sept. 21
There was a closed investigation for a liquor law violation at Dieterich Hall.
Maryville Public Safety
Sept. 11
A summons was issued to Katrevula Venkatasandeep, 30, for not having a valid I.D., speeding and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle on the 400 block of South Main Street.
Sept. 17
There is an ongoing investigation for harassment on the 1900 block of College Avenue.
Sept. 18
A summons was issued to Hunter T. Carter, 20, of Lake City, Florida, for minor in possession and defective equipment on the 900 block of South Main Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for fraud on the 200 block of East 3rd Street.
Sept. 19
A summons was issued to Cael S. Lester, 18, for possession of a fake I.D. on the 400 block of West 7th Street.
A summons was issued to Max R. Hinners, 18, for possession of a fake I.D. on the 400 block of West 7th Street.
Sept. 21
A summons was issued to Khalil A. Stone, 23, for disturbing the peace on the 200 block of Park Avenue.
A summons was issued to Dwan L. Marshall, 22, for disturbing the peace on the 200 block of Park Avenue.
