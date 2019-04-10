Maryville is equipped with a new state-requested stormwater management plan that intends to detect issues and improve local water management systems.
The city council approved a modified MS4 (Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System) permit focusing on keeping contaminated discharges from stormwater out of local streams and keep those water sources clean.
After council approval, Maryville Public Works submitted the permit for state approval to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
Maryville Public Works Director C.E. Goodall said the new permit has focus points on issues staff did not consider before.
“We have a lot of erosion and wash off from construction projects that need to be managed,” Goodall said. “When you have things built in fields that have been farmed for a while, you can get a lot of chemical runoff from in the soil; we don’t want that in our streams.”
The permit has been in an ongoing development process since 2008, with revisions made by staff members in 2012 and again in 2018.
The latest updates and improvements are brought on with an inspection from the MDNR fall of 2018, whereupon the city refocused its plans and responsibilities in managing water drainage and capture.
The 2018 inspection requested more efficient connections to river and stream sources and other state recommended techniques.
City Manager Greg McDanel said the plan is more comprehensive than before.
“It is something staff worked hard to get right,” McDanel said.
The lengthy document submitted for state approval includes a brief history of Maryville’s stormwater management and updated plans for responsibilities of staff going forward.
It identifies six categories of unique duties: public education, public involvement, illicit discharge detection and elimination, construction site runoff control, post-construction management and pollution prevention.
Each category includes details on how to achieve each duty.
Goodall said the adjustments made in the overall plan help better the city as a whole.
“We took this opportunity to rewrite the permit and put things in there that had a little more bite to them, giving us the ability to do what we need to for our environment and people,” Goodall said.
As described in the document, the city of Maryville will execute pollution prevention through a variety of detailed measures.
The most influential pollution prevention efforts include enforcing proper storage of chemicals, proper disposal and containment methods of chemicals.
Standards under state regulations are met in the new document, as the city will utilize government resources, like the EPA, and city employee training to meet each goal and duty on the updated document.
Goodall said the city is taking steps to keep citizens of Maryville informed on what the plan looks like going forward.
“We want people to know about this important issue, so we have planned ways for them to learn and be able to ask questions,” Goodall said.
An article written by a chosen city staff member will be published in print media annually beginning the summer of 2019, including updates on municipal stormwater issues.
