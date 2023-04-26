Student Senate Executive President Elizabeth Motazedi was named student regent, a nonvoting member on the Northwest Board of Regents, by Gov. Mike Parson April 19.
Motazedi, a social studies - history education major, interviewed for the position with members of the University over a year ago and was called in February for another interview to move along in the process.
“To be able to represent the state and also to serve on the Board of Regents, I think it’s just really important going forward especially with all the changes happening in this University,” Motazedi said. “I really want to make sure I have that student input and not be afraid to use my voice.”
Motazedi said she feels ready for this position as she worked closely with members of the Board of Regents during the search to find Northwest’s 11th president, Lance Tatum. She said having that experience will help her be more comfortable sharing her thoughts and ideas to the Regents because they are familiar faces.
“I'm really looking forward to attending the board meetings, and being able to sit at that table and really feel like I have that spot there and feel like I am making an impact at this University,” Motazedi said.
She will be heading to Jefferson City, Missouri, April 26 to be sworn in and will be represented with Sen. Jill Carter from District 32.
