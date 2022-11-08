Focus EduSolutions is partnered with both institutions and associations across the U.S. Northwest recently partnered with Focus EduSolutions, and the first cohort began Nov. 8. There are now microcredentials offered in insurance sales and food truck entrepreneurship.
Focus EduSolutions is a company that offers online program management and micro-credential development based out of Boston.
Focus EduSolutions is a cheaper way for students to progress their careers and get closer to their end goals in their desired industry.
There are two main programs that are now offered at Northwest based in the school of business. The insurance sales accelerator and the food truck entrepreneurship programs are offered in both Spanish and English.
Regional Director of the Missouri Small Business Development Center Rebecca Lobina was a major part in the partnership with Focus EduSolutions.
“The insurance accelerator program will definitely help them to give the students a leg up when they are looking at either entering the insurance market or if they're already in insurance,” Lobina said.
The main goal of these programs is to offer more credentials to students wanting to pursue or further a career in the food truck industry or the insurance industry. Microcredentialing is a nontraditional way for students to get credentials in a matter of weeks. This is to help progress the industries in a timely fashion.
Lobina said these courses being offered at Northwest are important because of the industry growth seen, especially in the food truck business.
“Food trucks are actually outpacing the restaurant industry as far as the process goes, so it is a very budding market,” Lobina said.
Director of Marketing for Focus EduSolutions Ashley Matthews is a main part of the partnership with Northwest and oversees many aspects of marketing. She said it is important for students to have this opportunity available to them.
“So they really like to be people that have their license, and then if they have a job, they just become that much more employable,” Lobina said.
These microcredentials are helpful to those looking to fill skill gaps and get into the industry quicker and having microcredentials is enticing for future employers. Focus EduSolutions said it is the gateway education to industries that have been blocked by the expensive education needed to pursue those industries.
Focus EduSolutions also said it hopes to help the growth of smaller communities. It wants to have a curriculum that changes with the industries to keep up with what the employers are looking for.
Though these programs are very different, both are to help build portfolios and learn how to work with consumers. The programs are to give a small boost to the students that enroll in them to help gain the professional skills they will need in the workforce.
“The wonderful thing is that they do a lot of local and regional market research to see what gaps there may be or what there might be in the market when it comes to education and educating the workforce,” Lobina said.
