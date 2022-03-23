Isaiah Korthanke is no stranger to helping those around him, and this year he is taking it a step further by putting his name on the ballot.
Korthanke is a property manager who started buying rentals in 2010. Two years later, his family decided to settle in Maryville.
The town has been the heart of his family for the last 10 years, with his four kids and sister here with him. Korthanke watched his community go through an immense amount of changes and decided to run for Maryville R-II School District Board to continue improving it.
After growing up in Hiawatha, Kansas, Korthanke attended Highland Community College, MidAmerica Nazarene University, Pittsburg State University and finished his education at Park University with a bachelor’s in business administration and management.
Korthanke is surrounded by many different teachers in his life. His brother and sister are current and former teachers, respectively. Through his family, he sees the challenges they face. Korthanke said he knows not only are the children of the school a priority, but the teachers are a priority as well.
“My main drive is to get it to where the School Board is making decisions for the district instead of a lot of what I see is that the administration is informing the School Board on decisions they made,” Korthanke said.
The administration is going to be making a lot of decisions, Korthanke said, but he believes bigger decisions should be talked about with the Board before they are made.
Korthanke has attended School Board meetings before and noticed room for growth.
“The Board has good ideas, but sometimes when they meet a wall, they don’t really push that hard for it,” he said. “A lot of times, the administration thinks they can’t do it, and that’s kind of where the story ends.”
The Board candidate said he believes because the Board is elected by the community, the members should speak for them. If something needs to be changed, the Board is there to make that change.
“At least the people can have an answer from the people they elected,” Korthanke said.
In-house day care
After doing research by looking at other school districts, Korthanke noticed the idea of having in-house day care for teachers.
Korthanke said a lot of teachers are young and fresh out of college, and many teachers in this age group want to start a family. Most of the time, he said, teachers go into their career path because they love kids, but then they are unable to find time to raise their own while teaching.
“You see on social media or if you ask around, you see that there is a need for day care,” he said. “It’s a really small amount of money depending on what the buildings look like. It's definitely something that would be a huge benefit for a small group of people.”
He also mentioned the possibility of opening the day care up to the public as well. Korthanke sees the day care as a benefit for attracting more teachers to the district. He said teachers would be more willing to work at a school with a day care that is close by and where they know the people taking care of their kids.
Four-day weeks?
It has been a discussion for surrounding local schools to switch to a four-day school week. Naturally, there has been question on whether the Maryville R-II School District will make that change as well.
Korthanke sits on the fence. He said the county has always known five-day work weeks and it would be a change, but he is not opposed. For him, one question remains: How do parents and teachers adapt to this change?
“Say you take away Mondays, like OK, where am I gonna take my kids?” he said. “I like the idea, but I definitely see the hurdles. And I think to do it as a smaller district. I think you really have to pour in the outreach of what the community thinks.”
Korthanke said high school students are self-sufficient and most of the time can be left at home, but the problem is finding care for children in middle and elementary school. With those children seen as too young to be left at home, Korthanke said, a day care would come in handy.
Paraprofessionals
With many reasons to run for the Board, one thing that stood out to Korthanke was the influence the paraprofessionals have on the students. He said paraprofessionals are not paid enough for the amount of time and effort they give.
Paraprofessionals in education are in the classrooms to provide behavioral and instructional support to the students in the classroom, as well as to help the teachers. Currently, paraprofessionals are working under hourly wage, but Korthanke said he would like to see these workers making a salary.
“I think paras are really undervalued for what they do for our school and what they bring,” he said. “I would like to see a deep dive into seeing how we can better pay our paras and we can more approach them as teachers, rather than just an hourly worker.”
Paraprofessionals are not equivalent to an average hourly worker and should be treated as the professionals they are, he said. Schools should want someone who sees their job as a profession rather than just someone working at a day care or working on an assembly line, Korthanke added.
In order to do so, Korthanke said, they need to be compensated similar to salary teachers.
“They are the frontline working with the kids, and when you’re paying some as hourly workers, you are kind of treating them like they are disposable in a sense,” Korthanke said.
Though there may be financial battles to fight with the pay increase for these people in the School District, Korthanke said this is an uphill battle he is willing to take on because, “Financially, they should really start treating paras as professionals instead of someone who just fills in and helps out in the classroom.”
COVID-19
Families across the globe are facing the issues of an ongoing pandemic. For Korthanke and his family, the pandemic brought new experiences to their everyday lives.
When the pandemic first struck, Korthanke had his kids enrolled at the Leet Center at Northwest, but when students and children were sent home, his family decided to start homeschooling his kids. Recently, his kids returned to school and are now enrolled at Eugene Field Elementary School.
“The ability to learn speech and a lot of other things in early education that was needed was prevented,” he said. “Even if you look at the (Measure of Academic Progress) scores that the district has, you’ll see the decrease over the last two years.”
Korthanke recognized the impact COVID-19 had on schools and has seen surrounding schools, in addition to Maryville schools, struggle to get a grip on the pandemic.
After seeing the data and learning that he and his family were not at high risk, Korthanke said, he wasn’t too worried about COVID-19.
“I wasn’t too fond of the mask mandate,” he said.
Korthanke said he sympathized with the toll the pandemic had on teachers and students in the district. Teachers were considered essential workers and had to continue doing their job while adapting to a fast-changing world.
“Whether you agree with it or not, these restrictions are coming to an end,” Korthanke said. “We have gotten into a mindset with COVID that we have to protect you, and it's a hard one to break. So when it comes to COVID restrictions, we really should start making the Board make those decisions.”
