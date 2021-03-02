Northwest is hosting its annual Women’s History Month to celebrate women’s contributions to the past, the present and the future.
This year’s national theme is Valiant Women of the Vote: Refusing to be Silenced. The theme was originally intended to be used last year to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of women’s suffrage but was postponed to this year due to campus shutting down because of COVID-19.
There will be weekly activities for the month to honor women throughout history and the changes they made to make life as it is today. Elyssa Ford, an associate professor of history, who is helping plan events for the month, said that they don’t just celebrate women in history, they also recognize women who are currently making history.
“There are so many people they recognize that go with the theme, both in the past and people today,” Ford said.
This year, the Women’s History Month Advisory Board put on events in collaboration with organizations and offices all around campus. Included in the events for the history month are the Missouri GOLD program, First Ladies Organization, Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, Department of Fine and Performing Arts and Language, Literature and Writing Department.
The first event of the month is March 9 with a showing of “Disclosure,” a movie about transgender representation in the media. There will be a discussion after the screening about the portrayal, and all e on campus are welcome to attend.
“There’s so much discussion of trans people and identities,” Ford said. “We wanted to show this film to say that we are inclusive at Northwest not only of trans people but also their identity in Women’s History Month.”
At 7 p.m., March 18 at the J.W. Jones Student Union Ballroom, Sigma Alpha Iota Epsilon Phi will perform songs of suffrage written by women fighting for their right to vote.
Right after there is also going to be a presentation from Ford on the history of women’s suffrage in Nodaway County.
“Susan B. Anthony came to Nodaway County, like Maryville, which is pretty crazy,” Ford said. “There’s a lot of neat things that happened here that a lot of people from small towns think couldn’t have happened.”
There will also be a display in the B.D. Owens Library over some of the information presented during the suffrage event. Ford said that many people in Nodaway County were supportive of the women’s suffrage movement almost 70 years before women were legally allowed to vote.
“Nodaway County invited five different national suffrage speakers to Maryville to talk about how women should get the right to vote starting back in the 1870s,” Ford said. “500 to 800 people showed up for these talks and they all really supported it.”
The following week there is going to be a featured poet and speaker, Kathryn Nuernberger, who focuses her work on grief, desire and motherhood at 7 p.m. March 25 on Zoom.
The final event to finish out the history month is the Influential Woman Awards at 4 p.m. in the Union Boardroom. Students, faculty and staff are able to nominate a woman on campus who has impacted them personally or has made a change on campus. Nominations will be taken until March 15 and recipients will be awarded March 31.
“It’s important to do this because we are acknowledging and recognizing different groups of people,” Ford said. “The work that women do isn’t always recognized, and it’s important to understand the history and how we got to this place.”
