Teachers' job satisfaction is at the lowest level in 50 years, this applies to interest in education majors in students in high school and college. Nodaway-Holt R-VII Education Board approved a $1,000 salary increase for 2023-2024, setting the base pay at $36,500 to combat this low level.
Nodaway-Holt R-VII Superintendent Jeff Blackford said they raised the wage based on supply and demand, they know that teachers are underpaid. Nodaway-Holt also gives a $2,000 training stipend to teachers in August, which is not included in the base pay. This money goes into retirement.
Blackford said he feels teachers have been devalued over the past few years, and this is still a low wage for teachers considering all the certifications and schooling they go through. He said the board is doing everything they can to make teachers feel more valued.
“For Nodaway-Holt specifically we always try to find ways we can retain quality teachers that we have,” Blackford said.
The board gives out these wage numbers in March because teachers' contracts are renewed every year in May. Blackford said it’s important for teachers to know what they are getting paid, Nodaway-Holt currently has 24 teachers and 22 have renewed their contracts already.
Blackford wants to make Nodaway-Holt as attractive as possible because when future teachers do have interviews, he said they should be interviewing the school. Teachers are looking for an environment that works for them and gives them the best opportunities.
Nodaway-Holt is a training ground for others, he said it’s like a revolving door, it trains teachers for one to two years for experience and then they leave. Blackford said its tough that they have these teachers coming in and out, especially with no applicants out there.
“I think that’s the goal to attract more teachers, more young students into the teaching profession,” Blackford said.
Nodaway-Holt also moved to a four-day school week this school year. Blackford said it’s not for every district, but it has helped this school district. Its daily schedule is8 a.m. to 3:36 p.m, Tuesday through Friday.He said this schedule has given teachers more flexibility, instead of teachers going to the school on a personal day, Sunday to plan they come in on Mondays.
Blackford has seen school discipline go down, he said the less time students are sitting in in-school detention the more time they are in the classroom learning. Blackford said it's hard to measure things right now, but he has seen a positive change in the environment of the staff and students. He cannot determine yet if it's caused by the four-day school week.
There has been an increase in a switch to a four-day school week in rural areas in effort to increase teacher recruitment and retention. Rural areas tend to produce more challenges for teachers, they receive lower wages than suburban areas. Wage isn’t the only issue, housing can be a challenge and employment opportunities for teachers’ spouses tend to be lower. 119 out of 518 school districts in Missouri attended school for four days in 2021-2022.
“I feel like we are in cycle, you know anything we can do the four day, better pay, better benefits, better insurance,” Blackford said. “The better off we all will be to get more quality educators.”
