The blizzard over Thanksgiving break has concluded with Maryville receiving more than 6 inches of snow.
In response to potential weather conditions, the University announced Sunday morning that campus would remain closed until noon Monday. University officials later decided Monday morning around 8 a.m. to close campus for the remainder of the day, canceling all classes.
Bearcat Commons in the Union was open for dining, Foster Fitness was open from 3 to 9 p.m., and the B.D. Owens Library was open from 4 to 11:45 p.m., but other than those buildings, all others remained closed Monday.
Police Chief Clarence Green said the decision to close the University is made by President John Jasinski, but Jasinski considers feedback from other University officials and faculty to make the decision.
“We were looking at that delayed start at first because we were really believing that the storm would end at 6 p.m. (Sunday night) based on reports that we had and the winds would die down as well,” Green said. “But we tracked that overnight and once we learned that those winds didn’t die down and we still had a lot of blocked roadways, that made us extend that to Monday.”
Surrounding schools like the University of Central Missouri, University of Missouri-Kansas City, Northwest Missouri State - Kansas City, Missouri Western and Maryville High School canceled classes Monday before the University did. This resulted in students taking to Twitter, asking the University to cancel classes for the full day Monday as well.
The University opened up residential halls early in anticipation of dangerous weather. The halls were originally planned to be opened up Nov. 25 at 1 p.m. and were moved to open Nov. 24 at 2 p.m.
Green said he estimates, from the number of cars parked in residential parking lots by midnight Saturday, that 70 to 80 percent of on-campus students had returned to Maryville.
“We opened up the campus on Saturday for early arrivals, no charge for that,” Green said. “We were hoping to get the majority of our students back.”
Senior Blake Charboneau is one out of the many students who decided to drive to Maryville Saturday to ensure safe travels. Charboneau made the trip back to Maryville from Desloge, Missouri.
“I came back to Maryville early to avoid the hazardous weather conditions that I would face on the commute across the state,” Charboneau said. “I was honestly not expecting the University to cancel classes on Monday.”
More snow is in the forecast for this upcoming weekend, UPD encourages students to monitor weather conditions when making plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.