Missouri will become the 21st state to legalize recreational marijuana after voters passed the proposed Amendment 3 on election night Nov. 8. Amendment 3 not only legalizes recreational cannabis to adults over 21, but it also expands medicinal marijuana patient’s rights. There are currently over 200 marijuana dispensaries in Missouri, and Maryville has one that may be the most lucrative.
According to Isaiah Weathers, a patient consultant at Sunrise Dispensary in Maryville, Sunrise expects its Maryville location may be the busiest dispensary in the state of Missouri. Weathers said this could be a combination of the culture of Maryville and the University, as well as its proximity to the borders of Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas.
“We already have pretty good medical marijuana based out here in Maryville, so we have a pretty good marijuana culture here in Maryville for the most part,” Weathers said.
Sunrise Dispensaries has locations across Missouri, including Kansas City, St. Louis, Macon, Clinton and Maryville — which opened up last February. It offers a wide variety of cannabis products, including buds, pens, wax, edibles and even lotion. Weathers said Sunrise is ‘playing it by ear’ when it comes to legalization but will plan on selling cannabis products recreationally.
Amendment 3 does not go into effect until Dec. 8, and it will be a little longer than that before dispensaries can begin recreational sale of cannabis products. Dispensaries can get their recreational licenses after Dec. 8 and at the earliest will be able to sell to citizens by Feb. 6. Weathers said Sunrise has planned for this and expects to open its doors to Maryville on that date.
“We projected about $40,000 in (recreational) sales on our first day, and we get that in a single week as of now, so we think it’s gonna get really busy,” Weathers said. “It will open up job opportunities, especially for college candidates. We will be opening up part-time positions, and we are specifically looking for college students.”
Weathers also said that Sunrise is trying to do good in the community to improve its image and is involved in philanthropy projects. Sunrise has participated in local food drives before and even some sponsorships with the Nodaway County Humane Society.
“We do quite a lot of stuff for the community, to make it not seem so illicit, to get rid of the stigma against marijuana and marijuana users. To show that we can help out,” Weathers said.
Weathers said Sunrise is expecting a rise in its Maryville location from younger customers, especially after a couple months and word gets around. It has also expected a large number of customers coming in from bordering states due to Maryville’s close location to Iowa and Nebraska.
“I think we will see a dramatic increase from the bordering states. People coming down here, making large purchases and going back to their state illegally,” Weathers said. “We can’t stop them from doing that because we don’t know they’re doing it, but we do know that’s going to be our customers' turnout.”
Maryville City Council discussed marijuana laws at their Nov. 28 meeting. According to city manager Greg McDanel businesses would have to apply for both medical and recreational sales. The original law in Maryville outlawing smoking in public will stay in effect. McDanel also said that the creation and sale of marijuana products will be regulated to licensed dispensaries only.
