Maryville Department of Public Safety
Nov. 15
There is an ongoing investigation for a stolen vehicle on the 1500 block of East South Avenue.
There is an ongoing investigation for disorderly conduct on the 900 block of South Saunders Street.
Nov. 16
A summons was issued to Brianna R. Prall, 19, of Pickrell, Nebraska, for minor in possession at the intersection of College Avenue and North Country Club Road.
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny at the 300 block of North Market Street.
Nov. 17
A summons was issued to Clayton M. Calvert, 18, of Prairie Village, Kansas, for minor in possession and possession of a fake I.D. on the 300 block of West Lincoln Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny on the 2400 block of South Main Street.
Nov. 18
A summons was issued to Terry W. Fabian, 22, for wanted on warrant and failure to appear on the 400 block of North Market Street.
Nov. 20
There is an ongoing investigation for property damage on the 500 block of East South Avenue.
There is an ongoing investigation for robbery on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for lost or stolen property on the 200 block of East Third Street.
Nov. 21
There is an ongoing investigation for a stolen license plate on the 600 block of Pierce Avenue.
A firearm was recovered at Mozingo Lake.
Nov. 22
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny from a motor vehicle on the 500 block of North Laura Street.
Nov. 23
A summons was issued to Jerrod R. Naze, 18, of Grant City, Missouri, for minor in possession, under 19 in a bar and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 300 block of North Market Street.
Nov. 24
A summons was issued to Morgan R. Schneider, 22, of Skidmore, Missouri, for no valid driver’s license on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
Nov. 25
A summons was issued to Christopher B. Arrocha, 30, for no valid driver’s license and failure to obey a traffic light on the 200 block of North Main Street.
Nov. 27
A summons was issued to Jesse L. Lukehart, 30, of St. Joseph, Missouri, for failure to register a motor vehicle, displaying the plates of another and failure to maintain financial responsibility on the 100 block of South Alvin Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for lost or stolen property on the 900 block of West Third Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for assault on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
Nov. 28
There is an ongoing investigation for property damage on the 400 block of South Walnut Street.
Nov. 29
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny from a motor vehicle on the 1000 block of East Edwards Street.
Nov. 30
A summons was issued to William A. Force, 28, of Parnell, Missouri, for disorderly conduct on the 1700 block of East First Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for property damage on the 500 block of South Mulberry Street.
Dec. 1
There is an ongoing investigation for a stolen vehicle on the 700 block of North Mulberry Street.
Dec. 2
A summons was issued to William A. Force, 28, of Parnell, Missouri, for failure to register a motor vehicle and displaying the plates of another on the 2500 block of East First Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.