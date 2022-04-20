Since 1912, the building that is now Maryville Public Library has sat along Main Street. With over a century of weathering and use, there are some much-needed repairs. To help with upkeep, the library received the first grant through the city’s Downtown Facade Improvement Grant for $50,000.
The building that was first used as the Maryville Post Office is built out of limestone, and the century-old structure comes with regular maintenance to make sure moisture doesn’t seep into the stones and cause algae to grow.
Library Director Stephanie Patterson said she noticed chipping on the stones when she first started working at the library 14 years ago. After that, she looked into maintenance and found that special cleaning is required for the upkeep of the old stones.
At the time, Patterson said the library’s budget was too small to pay for the price of maintaining the historic building. After a property tax was passed in 2017 to help generate more funds to help with programming, resources and overall upkeep of the library, the library was able to set aside some funds that could go toward the recovery and preservation of the stone.
“We bid out that work, and we were initially thinking it would be maybe $20,000 to $60,000, and end up being the bids that we received were more like $90,000 to 250,000.”
With finding out the project maintenance was going to cost much more than expected, the library started to tighten its budget and thought about dipping into its reserves to pay for the deferred maintenance.
In December, City Council announced it would be using $200,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to go toward these downtown improvement grants. Patterson said that when she heard of these grants, the library was eager to get an application in.
City Manager Greg McDanel said these grants are generally an incentive designed for the community to revitalize and remodel the exterior of buildings.
“We have numerous entities, both businesses and nonprofits, that have applied for funds,” McDanel said.
Patterson said the library had a bid from MTS Contracting, based out of North Kansas City, that came in at just over $100,000 for the repairs. The grant that was given will reimburse around 50% of the cost.
“For us, it was a big relief because our budget was being squeezed in different ways already,” Patterson said. “So, yeah, we're very relieved right now that we're gonna get a little help in covering about half the cost of this.”
This was just the first of more grants coming to other businesses around Maryville. McDanel said there have been around eight to 10 applications, and the city’s internal review committee will be announcing more grants in the future.
“The library's, you know, super thankful to the city of Maryville for spreading that released federal money around back to taxpayers and to organizations, to business owners and things in there,” Patterson said. “They're doing a lot of paperwork to make that possible. So I hope we have some private property owners that take advantage of that.”
