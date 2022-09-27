The Maryville R-II Board of Education gathered Sept. 21 at the Maryville High School Performing Arts Center. The board invited Northwest students who were enrolled in ecology of teaching to come to sit in on the board meeting to get a better grasp on how a meeting is run. An informative Q&A session was held before the meeting was dismissed, and the board went into executive session.
Northwest students had the opportunity to hear firsthand from the educators on the board who expressed how important it is to get more teachers into these classrooms. Three of the nine board members are former or current educators.
The students asked questions such as “How did you know what grade level to teach?” and “For those of you who aren’t educators on the board, what made you want to be on the school board, and what do you do for your day job?”
One of the Board members, Traci Westfall, became an educator because her grandmother was an educator. She retired from teaching special education at Maryville school district but now works at Savannah school district. The advice Westfall had for the students was to “write down those stories because later on you’re going to look back on those stories and they will be the best thing you’ve ever read.”
The Eugene Field Elementary School has adapted its student teaching program to match Northwest's standards from one semester to a full year. The first semester will be focused on a practicum setting Monday through Thursday. The second semester will follow the traditional schedule of Monday through Friday.
The board approved participating in the Missouri Capital Asset Advantage Treasury Program. This program is a financial advisory committee that provides investment yield, risk analysis, and cash management.
The specific program, established in 2020, in consideration is called the Cash Management Program, which is exclusive to Missouri school districts, political Subdivisions, and municipalities according to the information statement released.
“The hope is to maximize the dollar amount for our teacher’s pay scale,” Superintendent Logan Lightfoot said.
One of the founders, Andrew Underwood, is a former superintendent for the Belton school district. This program is teacher friendly.
The Kiwanis Club, a social club in Maryville, has diminished and donated the remaining funds to the community ‒ $1,500 went to the district for Teacher Mini-Grants and another $1,500 went to the district to help offset negative lunch balances. Students have been in school for roughly a month, and there is already a $1,000 overdraft in lunch balances. These two donations will be put right to use.
For more information, please visit the Maryville R-II Website.
