Northwest Missouri State University Police Department
Nov. 5
There was a closed investigation for property damage at the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts.
Nov. 6
A summons was issued to Kaleb Popplewell, 21, for trespassing at Franken Hall.
Nov. 7
There is an open investigation for stealing at the Station.
Maryville Department of Public Safety
Oct. 11
There is an ongoing investigation for trespassing on the 1200 block of East Second Street.
Oct. 27
There is an ongoing investigation for property damage on the 500 block of West Fifth Street.
Oct. 30
A summons was issued to Gena R. Cockrell, 21, for wanted on warrant and failure to appear on the 400 block of North Market Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for fraud on the 900 block of East Thompson Street.
Oct. 31
A summons was issued to Mackenzie R. Kytasaari, 19, for minor in possession on the 600 block of North Main Street.
A summons was issued to Brooke E. Simonton, 22, for supplying alcohol to a minor on the 600 block of North Main Street.
A summons was issued to Meg A. Rieschick, 20, and Carson J. Schwarz, 19, for minor in possession on the 300 block of North Vine Street.
Nov. 1
A summons was issued to Trystan L. Lyle, 21, for disorderly conduct on the 300 block of North Market Street.
A summons was issued to Anhca Balaji, 24, for driving while intoxicated and no headlights after dark on the 100 block of East Third Street.
Nov. 2
A summons was issued to Tate S. Snodgrass, 20, for minor in possession and an equipment violation on the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
Nov. 3
A summons was issued to Chase A. Larson, 18, for minor in possession and an equipment violation on the 500 block of West Seventh Street.
Nov. 6
There is an ongoing investigation for stealing by deceit on the 600 block of North Main Street.
Nov. 8
A summons was issued to Sharayaha R. King, 23, for no valid driver’s license on the 900 block of South Main Street.
Nov. 11
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny on the 600 block of South Main Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.