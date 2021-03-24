Northwest Missouri State University Police Department
March 17
Hallie F. Clement, 18, was charged for possession of marijuana at Hudson Hall.
March 21
There is a closed investigation for a liquor law violation at Dieterich Hall.
Maryville Public Safety
March 16
There is an ongoing investigation for property damage on the 700 block of North Fillmore Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for stealing by deceit on the 700 block of North Walnut Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for financial exploitation on the 100 block of North Grand Avenue.
There was an accident between Abbie C. Stoll, 25, of Ravenwood, Missouri, and Ruth J. Dredge, 50, on U.S. Highway 136 and Katydid Road.
There was an accident between Isaiah T. Lovell, 18, of Trenton, Missouri, and Tonya R. Runde, 32, of Stanberry, Missouri, on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
An unknown driver was involved in an accident on the 300 block of North Charles Street.
March 20
There is an ongoing investigation for domestic disturbance on the 1100 block of North College Avenue.
There is an ongoing investigation for sexual assault on the 400 block of North Buchanan Street.
There was an accident between Stephen V. Henggeler, 18, of King City, Missouri, and Ryan T. Lanman, 33, on the 2900 block of South Main Street. A citation was issued to Lanman for careless and imprudent driving.
March 21
Recovered property: keys on the 700 block of West Thompson Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.