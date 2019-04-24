Maryville Public Safety:
April 10
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny from a motor vehicle at the 200 block of East Third Street.
April 12
There is an ongoing investigation for fraud at the 100 block of South Main Street.
A summons was issued to Delmond Williams, 34, for leaving the scene of an accident and careless and imprudent driving at the 1200 block of North Main Street.
April 14
There is an ongoing investigation for property damage at the 1200 block of East Fourth Street.
A summons was issued to Kendyl Weber, 20, from St. Joseph, Missouri, for careless and imprudent driving at the intersection of North Mulberry and West Ninth Street.
A summons was issued to Austin Reed, 24, for wanted on warrant and failure to appear at the 400 block of North Market Street.
April 16
There is an ongoing investigation for burglary at the 1200 block of West 16th Street.
April 18
A firearm was recovered at the 1300 block of North Main Street.
A summons was issued to Anna Musser, 19, from Gower, Missouri, for minor in possession at the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
A summons was issued to Gracie Roach, 18, from Dearborn, Missouri, for minor in possession at the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
A summons was issued to Tegan Bruce, 18, from Kingston, Missouri, for minor in possession and careless and imprudent driving at the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
April 19
A summons was issued to Tasha Lowrance, 34, for barking dog nuisance at the 400 block of South Buchanan Street.
A summons was issued to Hazel Hester, 77, from Burlington Junction, Missouri, for failure to obey a posted stop sign at the intersection of North Laura and East Second Street.
April 20
A summons was issued to Jeffery Vangundy, 47, for not having a valid driver’s license at the 400 block of West 12th Street.
University Police Department:
April 17
A summons was issued to Charles Snipes, 17, from Guilford, Missouri, for assault at Lot 57.
April 18
There is an open investigation for stealing at Forest Village.
A summons was issued to Luke Schaberg, 22, from Minnesota City, Minnesota for driving while impaired at College Park Drive
April 21
A summons was issued to Alexis Johnson, 20, for possession of marijuana at College Park Drive.
A summons was issued to Mariah Smart, 21, for possession of marijuana at College Park Drive.
A summons was issued to Dia Jhana, 20, for possession of marijuana at College Park Drive.
April 22
There is an open investigation for stealing at the Foster Fitness Center.
