There are a handful of scholarships for students to apply for using the Standard Scholarship Application. Now, students who desire to make a difference in the criminal justice career path have another opportunity to receive a scholarship credited to the Green Family.
The Green family started at Northwest when Clarence and Chelli met while both attending school here. Clarence Green is the Interim President of Northwest for the 2022-2023 school year. Prior to this year, he served as Chief of University Police since 1997. Since then, they have continued to make an impact on students' lives in many different ways, such as cheesecake parties, weiner roasts or playing cards with student organizations.
The Green family donated $28,000 to the Northwest Foundation to fully captivate the positive impact they could leave upon this University.
This scholarship would be granted once a year as a total of $1,000 and will have preference towards those pursuing criminal justice or law enforcement careers after college and Black female students. However, it is open to incoming freshmen, sophomore, junior or senior students within any major, who can receive this scholarship.
“This scholarship would apply to any major because I truly believe, if you want my biases, I believe if you’re an art major, you would be a better investigator,” Green said. “My experience of working with people who have an art background, they see the world differently and are better police officers. I can give you an example of our sheriff in our community Randy Strong.”
Randy Strong was a former Northwest student who majored in art and is currently the Nodaway County sheriff. Another Northwest student who found their way into law enforcement is Kevin C. Hawkins Jr. He is now a Sergeant Watch Commander at Oregon State University and has worked in law enforcement for 14 years. He also teaches criminal justice classes while pursuing his doctorate at Wichita State University.
“The scholarship coming from Dr. Green and Chelli are very impactful,” Hawkins Jr. said
With his personal connection of meeting the Green family 15 years ago, he said he has been treated as family.
“For 15 years, he has been nothing but in my corner and mentoring me, and you know, sometimes I didn’t want to hear what he had to say. He wasn’t easy on me by any stretch of imagination, and he would always say ‘I'm going to keep it 100 with you’ you know,” Hawkins Jr. said. “But it was all out of love and look at me today.”
For the students who are considering this degree, Hawkins Jr. said it’s important to understand the commitment that comes with the territory.
“Really think about what and why you want to do the job and really dig deep because the law enforcement that we see on TV isn’t what we think it is,” Hawkins Jr. said. “It is forever evolving and changing, and it’s changing for the better, and we’re holding ourselves accountable.”
What started out as competitive inspiration sparked by Vice President of Finance and Administration Stacy Carrick and her husband Don,has now turned words into actions. The Carricks created a scholarship called the Carrick-Lee Scholarship dedicated to students who did not have a high enough GPA to qualify for a merit scholarship and a few other stipulations.
“That really got my creative juices going cause I’m competitive also, and me and her have worked together for years,” Green said. “But then just something I have always been passionate about as law enforcement, I always wanted to do something to give back to really influence law enforcement forever.”
Looking at data from The Conversation, law enforcement officers who have a college degree are 40% less likely to use force and more likely to be promoted. Also according to The Conversation, having a college degree as a police officer strengthens critical thinking skills, moral reasoning and openness to diversity.
Chelli Green, also known as Mrs. Green, the science queen by her 6th grade students at Maryville Middle School, has an underlying passion for education and science.
The Green’s four children can surely quote their mom saying “Everything is Science.”
“Law enforcement is kind of like science, you know what I mean?” Chelli Green said in a phone interview. “Accidents, like looking at the skid mark and the speed of this and the radar guns. Everything is science, and it just fits perfectly.”
The Green Family is leaving a lasting impact as much as Northwest has been an impact on their family.
“I think it could be that little nudge that helps them, you know,” Chelli Green said. “It’s not their whole college tuition paid for, but little scholarships add up and whether that takes the stress of, you know, paying your rent for the semester and you don’t have to worry about that and you can focus on your schoolwork and not have to work two extra jobs and go to class.”
