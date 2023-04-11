From the left in the back: Noah Iwig, Sara Taylor, Tamara Lynn and Shantel Farnan. Front row from the left: Madeline Gresham, McKynna Newbury, Bethany Frederick, Christina Morris, Eleanor Carlile and Lauren Bierle. The student organization, Council of Exponential Children, attended the CEC Convention and Expo. They participated in workshops and received strategies and tips on supporting students with disabilities.