Council for Exceptional Children is a national organization dedicated to improving the success of youth with disabilities and/or gifts and talents. It is known for being a source of information, resources and professional development for special educators.
Northwest has a student group on campus based on CEC. It has 13 executive board members, and it is open for all students to join. It meets on the third Thursday of each month from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Brown Hall Room 214. Its mission for students is to promote the welfare and education of exceptional children and youth.
Fundraising Co-Chair Bethany Frederick is a junior majoring in special education and joined the student CEC group last year. The group helps the community and local schools by supporting them and finding ways to help them. The group earlier this year had a fundraiser for bullying where it donated half the profits to Madeline Dowis's class at Eugene Field Elementary, where she bought sensory items for her students.
“We have four main things that we hit,” Frederick said. “We focus on networking, mentoring, leadership and service.”
At the beginning of March, the group went to Louisville, Kentucky, and attended the 2023 CEC Convention & Expo. It's a special developmental event for special educators that provides information and workshops on finding research, tips and strategies people can apply to support students with disabilities and/or gifts and talents.
April is Autism Acceptance and Awareness Month, which also includes World Autism Day April 2. This month recognizes autism and Asperger's syndrome, a form of autism spectrum. Autism is a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication.
Frederick said this month is special to her because her brother is autistic. He also inspired her to go into special education. The biggest misconception she said she hears about autism is calling it a spectrum, she believes it should be labeled as having different characteristics.
“Autism looks so different in everyone, and I think one thing that is a common misconception is that people get stereotypes in their head,” Frederick said.
The Northwest CEC group is having a red day April 13. The group will be wearing red throughout the day. Red is one of the colors associated with autism awareness and acceptance, the other colors are blue and yellow. It will also be handing out wristbands during the rest of the month.
The only other event related to this month is the Autism Awareness Barbecue April 15, which was thrown by Alpha Kappa Lambda - Alpha Zeta Chapter and Alpha Phi Alpha - Rho Theta Chapter. Frederick hopes CEC and Northwest can do more to spread more awareness about autism during the month next year.
“I think really just finding people with autism and allowing them to give them the space to speak and promote their experiences and what they think is important for everyone else to know,” Frederick said.
