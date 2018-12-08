The Northwest University Police Department is investigating an alleged sexual assault that occurred in an on-campus residence hall.
The assault occurred between 1:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Saturday in Tower Suites.
In a campus-wide email, it was reported that the assault happened in the victim's room with a male who was known to the victim.
The suspect was not caught after the incident and is reported as being a white male with a slim build under six feet tall with blond hair.
University Police encourages anyone with information to call the department at (660)-562-1254. They also encourage anyone who feels unsafe on campus to immediately reach out to University Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.