Student Affairs Vice President Matt Baker and Finance and Administration Vice President Stacy Carrick presented the first of four presentations over designated fees for the 2022 fiscal year at the Feb. 22 Student Senate meeting.
Textbook and technology fees were the primary point of Carrick and Baker’s presentation.
As stated in Missouri law, decisions regarding the raising or lowering of student fees are to be voted on by all of the students or student representatives in the form of student government. These meetings will inform the senators on their decisions regarding student fees for the next academic and fiscal year.
“As we demonstrated tonight, the mix of how the University is paid for, how the education is paid for, has changed over the last 30 years. More and more is the responsibility of the student or their parents, and less and less is coming from the state,” Baker said.
He added that it’s important for students to have a say in what they believe they should invest in and to get students’ input on services the University provides.
According to the presentation, tuition and fees make up 70% of the University’s $104 million budget, while the rest is provided by federal and state appropriations.
Northwest also gets the second-lowest amount of money from the state out of the 13 public Universities in Missouri, despite being the number one public university in the state for return on state appropriated funds per degree completion. This is a form of outcomes-based funding, which is funding that allocate funds based on factors such as course completion, degree progression and efficiency, degree completion, workforce readiness, research and public service, and affordability, among others.
University auxiliary services also has a revenue of around $24 million from meal plans, textbook fees, events, ID cards and supplies, which is $1 million less compared to the previous fiscal year, according to the presentation. The University’s freshmen enrollment is down, and Carrick said that makes it difficult to continue to keep tuition prices affordable for students.
Carrick was not entirely sure about the exact number, but said she believes designated fees for Northwest students are around $142-$143 per credit hour. These meetings will determine what they will cost for the next fiscal and academic year.
In the presentation, Carrick said enrollment is volatile. She said around 960 freshmen enrolled this last academic year, and freshmen enrollment is projected to increase by around 100 students next academic year.
Although Senate will be making the decision on whether the price of designated fees will rise or fall, Carrick and Baker will give three more presentations in an effort to provide senators all of the information they need for the vote..
After the presentation, Senate heard from Sigma Tau Delta: Northwest's chapter of the International English Honor Society. Senate voted to approve the organization as an official chapter.
The Senate also appropriated $1,500 to Tau Kappa Epsilon to travel to the Regional Leadership Conference in Chicago.
After the appropriation, the Student Activities Council said it will announce through its social media Feb. 25 who will be performing the concert April 8.
The final topic of discussion was the theme of Homecoming for this year, which will be held Oct.16-22, and Homecoming king and queen nominations. The Senate voted on the theme, and the majority of the senators voted for the theme “Welcome to the Jungle.”
More details will be revealed by Student Senate and the Homecoming committee as Homecoming gets closer. Student Senate’s Homecoming king and queen nominations were Inclusion Chair Popoola Oluwadamilola and Treasurer Jenna Lee-Johnson.
