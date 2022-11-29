Following a tour of the new Water Pilot Treatment Plant, City Council discussed and approved multiple contracts for improvements around town.
During the meeting, the Council discussed a contract with Applied Pavement Technology, Inc., a contract with SK Design Group, Inc. and a contract with Schindler Elevator Corporation to replace the elevator jack at the Mozingo Lake Recreation Park Event Center. Council also discussed executing Amendment 1 to come to an agreement with HDR Engineering, Inc.
Council discussed a contract with Applied Pavement Technology, Inc. to make a citywide pavement assessment and management plan. This contract is supposed to help assess and improve the streets in Maryville. Public Works Director Matthew Smith explained the details to the Council.
“The city owns and maintains approximately 250 miles of roadway,” Smith said.
There were four proposals received and analyzed by a committee then June 16 there was a letter of intent issued to Applied Pavement Technology, Inc. The cost is around $166,500.
There will be a car with the necessary equipment to access the roads. There will be a collection of data then there will be an analysis to find the priority roads for improvement.
Mayor Tye Parsons said he supported the contract and thought this was a good plan to improve the roads in Maryville. City Manager Greg McDanel said he also thought this was a good plan.
In the spirit of talking about improvements being made to Maryville, McDanel gave an update on South Main Street construction.
“The South Main corridor improvement project plan requires repackaging,” McDanel said.
Repacking will reform the South Main project and change it if required.
The Council approved the proposed ordinance for engineering services for Phase II becoming available through a contract with SK Design Group, Inc.
Mozingo Park Director Jordyn Greenhaw then discussed replacing the elevator jack at the event center at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park. The current jack had been fixed for short-term several times before. Greenhaw said replacing the jack would be a long-term solution.
It will cost $28,009 to replace the jack. The quote was provided in early June, but the price should not exceed this cost. The Council approved the contract with Schindler Elevator Corporation. The repairs should take approximately three days to complete.
There is a $3.7 million grant for storm water improvement. The city worked with Northwest to receive the Storm Water Improvement Grant. This will be helping to improve the issues on the Northwest campus and around the community.
McDanel then discussed that businesses will need to obtain new licenses specific to selling recreational marijuana. Since marijuana was included in the original rules about smoking in public it will still be in effect after the Amendment 3 passed. There will still be rules in effect that will control the usage and selling of marijuana.
Water Pilot Treatment Plant
During the tour of the Water Pilot Treatment Plant, there was a short explanation of what the Water Pilot Treatment Plant does and how the operation works. This was so that all of the Council members got a chance to see the plant. The tour happened because of the ordinance to execute Amendment I1, which was discussed during the Council meeting.
Amendment I proposed an increased amount of $44,920, which increases the total contract with HDR Engineering, Inc. to $760,231. There will be a new site for the Water Pilot Treatment Plant. The Council approved to execute Amendment I.
The Water Pilot Treatment Plant is to insure clean water without any issues such as odors. Successes from the pilot plant will allow a newer facility to be built.
