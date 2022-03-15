Mitch Coffelt is no stranger to running. His journeys on foot throughout town as a member of the running group at The Bridge Church in Maryville give Coffelt an opportunity to talk and share life with others in his church, an opportunity for him to listen and learn how he can serve. For those same reasons, Coffelt has decided to run for something else — one of the open seats on the Maryville R-II School Board.
“It’s probably been a pretty thankless job to be a school board member the last couple of years. So, I just want to make sure that somebody that cared was representing them,” Coffelt said.
Coffelt describes himself first as a father. His two children, Mallory and Mak, have been in the district since preschool. When he’s not at work, he’s often with them, coaching baseball or watching soccer.
Coffelt has lived in the area most of his life. Originally from Ravenwood, Missouri, he left for college at Southwestern Community College in Creston, Iowa, before moving to Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa. Now, he’s a mortgage loan officer at U.S. Bank in Maryville.
He likes to keep busy; the loan officer is also a member of the Maryville Parks and Recreation Board, The Bridge Church and the St. Joseph Chamber Circle of Influence.
Coffelt hasn’t entered the race with an “agenda,” other than to listen and evaluate what’s best for everyone, he said. His goal is to “do what’s right for all the students and all the faculty, all the staff.”
For Coffelt, part of doing what’s right would be attracting new, quality applicants to the district. Teaching, as with many other professions, saw a significant decline in its workforce during the pandemic, with many schools across the state and country struggling to fill positions.
“I think in the past they used to have a lot more applicants, a lot more people were interested in teaching. Just when they got out of college, that’s what a lot of them wanted to do. I’m not sure that’s the case anymore,” Coffelt said.
To help solve the applicant issue, and others facing the Board, Coffelt said he would use his “big shoulders.”
The shoulders are not his description of the physical attributes connecting his arms to his torso, but more so a communication skill he feels he excels in. Listening is important to Coffelt. It would be his primary goal, if elected, to listen to what those in the community and at the school have to say — to listen to, for example, other teachers’ suggestions on how best to attract quality applicants.
“As a teacher, administrator or staff, you’re just (in) a pretty thankless job too,” Coffelt said.
The candidate said he wants to hear from district staff on how to create a positive environment, how the school board could help in that area.
“Good teachers know other good teachers…and they want to work with good teachers,” Coffelt said.
In the same vein, local districts have been plagued by a lack of substitutes with many turning to education majors at Northwest to fill the vacant slots.
Missouri loosened restrictions for substitute restrictions in an effort to bring more potential people into the fold, but the problem is still ever-present.
To combat the issue Coffelt suggested working in harmony with other schools districts in the area to help create a pool of substitutes everyone would be able to tap into.
“For the most part, we’re under 30 minutes from a lot of school districts, and maybe you can use everybody’s subs and not have to just rely on your subs,” Coffelt said.
As with any decision, Coffelt said, he would want input from others in the district and community to help give well-rounded approaches to issues.
“When you’re in the school board meeting setting, I think you can listen to other people’s views. (You can) put yourself in their shoes and, you know, come to an agreement, come to a positive forward movement,” Coffelt said.
The skill has already helped him serve on the MPR Board, Coffelt’s friend Adam Teale said. Teale, also a Board member, noted Coffelt’s listening skills have helped him ask questions and be efficient with time on the Board.
“It’s not about him, and it’s not about pounding his chest and doing ‘Hey, look what I got done,’” Teale said. “He’s there wanting to make sure…that the taxpayer dollars are being maximized on whatever board he serves on.”
Teale is also in the church running group with Coffelt; it was on a run together at 5 a.m. on 19th Street when Coffelt told Teale he was going to throw his hat in the ring for a School Board seat. He said he knew Coffelt would make a good candidate and that he wasn’t in it for the wrong reasons.
“It’s truly a volunteer position. There are not many rewards that come from it,” Teale said with a chuckle.
COVID-19
With COVID-19 having shaped and still shaping the way Maryville R-II operates, Coffelt said it will be important to have plans in place, something nobody could have been prepared for prior to the virus reaching Maryville in March 2020.
“It’s a lot easier to look back, right?” Coffelt said.
Coffelt said it’s important to have guidelines and stick to them in regards to COVID-19, making sure the Board wouldn’t be scrambling to make decisions with the virus.
Four-Day Week
The pandemic’s hindrance of numerous facets of education forced some local school boards to reduce the number of school days per week from five to four. It’s an issue not yet on the burner for Maryville schools, but it could be soon due to declines in education funding and the national teaching shortage.
Coffelt said he doesn’t know if Maryville would reach that point, but he would look at the problem as a broad one. Would reducing the number of days help save money? Would it affect students' ability to learn? Would it hurt or help in attracting and retaining teachers?
“Are you getting potential applicants that only want to work four days a week, or are you getting the best applicants?” Coffelt said.
Coffelt in Action
Chad Gastler, a friend and former coworker of Coffelt’s, pointed to the father of two’s honesty and team mentality as qualities that make him a good candidate. Gastler has seen Coffelt in action, whether it be when they used to work together in sales or when they play together in fastpitch softball or rec basketball.
“He’s a competitive guy that’s gonna put his head down and work,” Gastler said.
Both Gastler and Teale pointed to his financial experience; his career in sales and banking could prove invaluable to any board using public funds.
Coffelt is one of three candidates running for Maryville R-II school board’s two open seats.
For the School Board hopeful, everything boils down to one thing, and it’s what he wants people to know before filling out a ballot.
“I’m just here for the kid’s best interest,” Coffelt said.
