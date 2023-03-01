Lance Tatum, senior vice chancellor for academic affairs at Troy University, has been announced as Northwest's 11th president, according to a Northwest News email March 1.
Tatum will begin his time as Northwest president June 1. The Board of Regents selected Tatum unanimously and agreed to an initial three-year contract.
Tatum hails from the South, having worked at Troy University in many positions since 1998 and before with his bachelor’s and master’s from Troy State University and his doctorate in sport management from Florida State University. In his position as vice chancellor, Tatum oversees 32 academic departments, supervises leaders over multiple offices and is responsible for all aspects of the university's mission.
Him and his wife, Jill, first visited Northwest Feb. 16 when they participated in a tour of campus and multiple stakeholder meetings and forums.
“We're excited about what's happening here at Northwest,” Tatum said at the Feb. 16 open community forum. “We think there's great opportunity here. We think you are moving things in the right direction, and we also believe that we can contribute. That's another part of what we do. When we look at an opportunity of ‘Are we going to be able to come in and actually add value to the organization?’ I think that we can do that.”
A conference will be held for Tatum March 16 alongside the Board of Regents meeting that day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.