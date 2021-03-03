Northwest Missouri State University Police Department
Feb. 23
There is an open investigation for stealing at Lot 11.
Feb. 27
Nolan Lewandowski, 19, and Jilian McNamara, 18, were charged for possession of marijuana at Franken Hall.
Joshua Paskiewicz, 18, and Glen Willoughby, 18, were charged for possession of marijuana at Hudson Hall.
Maryville Public Safety
Feb. 22
A summons was issued to Helen D. Farmer, 62, of Guilford, Missouri, for larceny on the 1300 block of North Main Street.
A key fob and glasses were recovered on the 100 block of East Third Street.
Feb. 23
There is an ongoing investigation for property damage on the 200 block of South Mulberry Street.
There was an accident between Madison L. Wilmes, 19, and Hailey A. Hull, 22, of Skidmore, Missouri, on South Main Street and West Thompson Street. A citation was issued to Wilmes for careless and imprudent driving.
Feb. 24
A summons was issued to Levi N. Rueckert, 27, of Country Club, Missouri, for failure to appear in court on the 400 block of North Market Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny on the 1700 block of East First Street.
Feb. 25
There is an ongoing investigation for harassment on the 400 block of West Edwards Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny on the 2800 block of South Main Street.
There was an accident between Vanessa L. Parsons, 45, and McKenna J. Taylor, 17, on the 900 block of South Munn Street.
Feb. 26
There was an accident between an unknown driver and Raghavender G. Battula, 26, on South Main Street and West Lincoln Street.
Feb. 27
There was a recovered ring on the 100 block of North Vine Street.
