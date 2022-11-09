Northwest Missouri State University Police Department
Nov. 8
There was an accident between Sawyer Cross, 20, and Tyler Halley, 18, in Parking Lot 4.
Nov. 7
There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in Roberta Hall.
Nov. 6
There is an open investigation for stealing in the J.W. Jones Student Union.
Nov. 4
Jessica Brown, 42, was in an accident in Parking Lot 57.
There is an open investigation for property damage and a hate crime in the B.D. Owens Library.
Nov. 3
There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in North Complex.
There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in Dieterich Hall.
Nov. 1
There is an open investigation for sexual assault in Dieterich Hall.
Oct. 31
There is an open investigation for rape on West 16th Street.
Oct. 29
There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in Hudson and Perrin Hall.
There is a closed investigation for an alcohol violation in Franken Hall.
Oct. 27
There is a closed investigation for trespassing in the Ron Houston Center for Performing Arts.
There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in Bearcat Stadium.
There is an open investigation for harassment in Forest Village Apartments.
There is a closed investigation for harassment in the B.D. Owens Library.
Maryville Police Department
Nov. 3
A summons was issued to Karagen B. Max, 20, for larceny on the 1100 block of South Main Street.
Nov. 2
There is an ongoing investigation for burglary on the 200 block of West 12th Street.
A bicycle was recovered on the 900 block of South Market Street.
A firearm was lost or stolen on the 100 block of South Vine Street.
A wallet was lost or stolen on the 100 block of North Vine Street.
Oct. 31
There is an ongoing investigation for stealing by deceit on the 200 block of East Third Street.
A summons was issued to Jaimee D. Fee, 29, for a dog at large on the 2600 block of South Mulberry Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for property damage on the 600 block of North Main Street.
Oct. 30
There is an ongoing investigation for sexual assault on the 400 block of West 16th Street.
There was an accident between Alyssa L. Grout, 20, and Jacie M. McMahon, 22, on West First Street and South Munn Avenue. Grout was given a citation for careless and imprudent driving.
Oct. 29
A summons was issued to Caleb A. Fields, 19, for a minor in possession on the 2000 block of South Main Street.
A summons was issued to Daniel L. Clevenger, 20, for failure to obey a red light and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 2000 block of South Main Street.
Oct. 27
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny on the 1900 block of South Main Street.
A summons was issued to Mikki A. Owens, 29, for a dog at large on the 1000 block of East Thompson Street.
