Northwest Missouri State University Police Department
Oct. 9
There was a closed investigation for stealing at Roberta Hall.
Oct. 10
There is an open investigation for property damage at MOERA.
There is an open investigation for property damage at Lot 42.
There was a closed investigation for a liquor law violation at Millikan Hall.
Oct. 11
There was a closed investigation for a liquor law violation at Hudson Hall.
Oct. 12
There was a closed investigation for two liquor law violations at Millikan Hall.
Oct. 15
There is an open investigation for identity theft.
Maryville Department of Public Safety
Oct. 4
There is an ongoing investigation for fraud on the 200 block of Volunteer Avenue.
Oct. 6
A summons was issued to Skyler J. Talbot, 21, of St. Joseph, Missouri, for failure to obey a posted stop sign on the 300 block of North Buchanan.
Oct. 7
There is an ongoing investigation for property damage on the 600 block of East Seventh Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for forgery on the 700 block of North Fillmore Street.
Oct. 8
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny on the 1200 block of North Mulberry Street.
Oct. 9
A summons was issued to Austin M. Reed, 25, for wanted on warrant and failure to appear on the 400 block of North Market Street.
Oct. 10
A lost or stolen wallet was reported on the 1000 block of South Main Street.
Oct. 11
A lost or stolen wallet was reported on the 100 block of North Mattie Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for burglary on the 1200 block of West 16th Street.
A summons was issued to Keison M. Nemyer, 28, of Fairfax, Missouri, for driving while intoxicated and an equipment violation on the 500 block of South Buchanan Street.
A summons was issued to Ian G. Hornbeck, 18, of Raymore, Missouri, for minor in possession on the 1100 block of South Main Street.
Oct. 12
There is an ongoing investigation for resisting arrest on the 200 block of East Seventh Street.
A summons was issued to Seth L. McKnight, 19, of Lathrop, Missouri, for minor in possession on the 400 block of North Mulberry Street.
A summons was issued to Kaitlin M.N. Haase, 20, for minor in possession on the 400 block of North Mulberry Street.
A summons was issued to Conner D. Vanderkooi, 20, for minor in possession on the 400 block of North Mulberry Street.
Oct. 13
A summons was issued to Justin D. Wright, 19, of Turney, Missouri, for minor in possession and failure to maintain right half of the roadway on the 600 block of College Avenue.
Oct. 14
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny on the 2900 block of South Main Street.
A bicycle was recovered on the 200 block of North Depot Street.
A lost or stolen cell phone was reported on the 500 block of West South Hills Drive.
A summons was issued to Markus D. Shepard, 26, for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 100 block of Park Avenue.
