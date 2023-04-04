Carolyn Johnson has retired from her position as research librarian at the B.D. Owens Library after over three decades of service. A reception was held at 2 p.m. March 31 in the library to celebrate her retirement.
Johnson was an English major in college, where she worked as a tutor for her college’s writing center. During her senior year she had a job as a student assistant. After graduating, Johnson worked at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health where she had two part-time jobs, one where she helped organize and operate a departmental library for the physiological chemistry department and one where she did research for the medical ethics program.
For her research for the medical ethics program, Johnson would go to different libraries around the campus and gather sources for whatever topic the medical ethics professors needed for their journal articles.
“That was another experience with libraries that really got me hooked,” Johnson said.
Working 32 years for B.D. Owens Library, Johnson purchases books with state funds. She also answers questions 13 to 14 hours weekly either in the library or through the library’s online chat. Johnson also organizes and runs events and workshops, such as “Long Night Against Procrastination.” Johnson works with other library and campus organizations to run these events.
Johnson said retiring is odd, since she has worked 32 years for B.D. Owens Library and saying goodbye is going to be difficult. She said she has appreciated that her and her coworkers all are appreciative of each other, all have great senses of humor and were always helpful however needed.
“I think it is hard in a job if there’s a person or different people who you really don’t get along with, and you still have to work with them,” Johnson said. “That would be a drag. Big time.”
Professor of music William Richardson attended Johnson’s retirement session to celebrate with her. As the director of Northwest’s jazz ensembles, Richardson has collaborated with Johnson because of her love for jazz music. These collaborations included concerts that took place in the library, as well Johnson assisting in advertisement for ensemble performances.
“I hope that she has a lot of artistic experiences,” Richardson said. “I think they are moving to Kansas City and so there will be a lot of chances to see music performances and go to museums… I hope she gets a lot of those opportunities.”
B.D. Owens Research Librarian Frank Baudino has been a colleague of Johnson’s for around 30 years and celebrated her retirement at the reception.
Baudino said something great Johnson has brought to the library is outreach work. He said Johnson worked with both student groups and other groups to figure out how that group and the library can collaborate.
“You never are sad that she’s giving you advice,” Baudino said.
Johnson has plenty of ideas for what she wants to do in her retirement. Tutoring students who struggle to read is one she said she would love to do. She also has an interest in becoming a standardized patient in Kansas City and even continuing doing chat reference.
Johnson said she hopes students continue finding ways to take initiative and make improvements in their work, whether future employment or part time employment because she believes that will create opportunities for them. She said employers talk about the good work ethic and needed soft skills Northwest students have.
“I love our students,” Johnson said. “I think you guys are great.”
