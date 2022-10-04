Every child is raised in a household in which they have little to no control. There are children who may experience domestic violence, and the effects follow that experience in many ways. While there are laws to protect these children, sometimes the trauma still impacts their lives.
Missouri is ranked eighth in the nation for domestic violence according to a 2010 study by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Court Appointed Special Advocates served 5,052 children in 2021. That is 5,052 children who have found themselves in a domestic violence situation and was taken to court. This non-profit organization advocates for permanency on behalf of the child and ensures the needs are met while in foster care.
When an adult victim files any form of a protection order, it only applies to themselves. However, they can file for a minor child protection order. Current Missouri law is that the child of an alleged abuser is provided a Guardian Ad Litem. This advocate does not represent the mother nor the father but rather ensures the child’s best interest is met. These GALs are appointed by a judge with a private list of qualified individuals that vary in each county. They meet with most family members through an investigation and use their best judgment to provide a recommendation to the judge from an outside perspective.
Anthony Moreno, an attorney in Kansas City, has worked with many families in similar situations.
“The court will appoint the GAL, and at the next court appearance, the GAL will likely tell the court, ‘here’s what my findings were,’” Moreno said. “After the time in court, the judge will decide what is best for the child.”
The first step a victim will typically take is a protective order. This order acts as a band-aid to provide safety for the family. In court, the parents will create a plan that dictates what is allowed around the child. This parenting plan will address the responsibilities of the parents, and the stipulations can range from not consuming substances around the child to who picks up the child after school. If the parenting plan is broken, it will result in a civil case which can reflect custody issues. This is unlike breaking a protective order where one can go to jail if broken.
Women who have faced domestic violence and come to the realization that they are pregnant are forced to leave it up to the courts whether the abuser will have access to the child. The courts will take into consideration if there is any evidence of the abuser hurting the baby, typically after the birth date, or how the baby was affected during pregnancy.
“The father will have to file for a paternity case if they were never married, and he technically has not done anything to harm the child because the child isn’t born yet. This is the gray area that attorneys will have to fight,” Moreno said. “Most judges are going to go from the date of birth forward and go ‘can anybody prove to me from this case forward that there is a specific threat to this child?’”
When it comes to proving domestic violence, it is up to the plaintiff in the case to provide evidence for the case Lawyers say it is important to document everything so it is easier to fight in court. This will give the victim their voice back.
