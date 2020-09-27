Northwest students, faculty and alumni, along with the general public, were unafraid to show their support on the inaugural Bearcat Day of Green. The virtual fundraising campaign spanned 1,905 minutes, a nod to the year Northwest opened its doors, Sept. 23 and 24.
Over two days, 603 donors and 125 ambassadors helped to raise nearly $200,000 helping multiple entities on campus. The most money went to funding student scholarships, followed by Northwest’s athletics department.
Bob Machovsky, director of alumni relations and annual giving at Northwest, said this event is more than simply supporting higher education.
“The Day of Green provides the opportunity for the Bearcat family to come together and make a donation to an area that matters most to them,” Machovsky said.
Additionally, Machovsky noted that private support from generous donors allows the University to do things like make enhancements to the campus and offer additional scholarships.
Donors could choose from several causes over the course of the fundraiser. The Office of Diversity and Inclusion piloted a new scholarship to “help Black students achieve their dreams.” The Karen L. Daniel Legacy Fund was established with a $1 million gift from the 1980 Northwest graduate. Daniel said starting this fund is the least she can do to help students out, regardless of their walk of life.
“I called it the Legacy Fund in honor of my parents, grandparents and ancestors who inspired me, gave me the strength and whose shoulders my generation stands on,” Daniel said.
A portion of Daniel’s newly-established fund will go towards the development of a new Black cultural resource center named for Daniel’s niece and 1997 graduate, Leslie Doyle.
Athletic Director Andy Peterson mentioned why he believes Northwest has a strong sense of community.
“#BearcatDayofGreen has once again showed why this place is special,” Peterson said in a tweet Sept. 24. “My prayer is that we make positive differences in students’ lives, and continue to focus on getting better as a university in many ways.”
Other causes funded by donor generosity include the “Invest in Northwest” initiative, a rainy day fund designed to be dipped into when greater University needs arise. Several donations were also made to the construction and upkeep of the new Agricultural Learning Center on the north end of campus.
A sizable portion of proceeds were put toward the Bearcat Food Pantry and the related Pay It Forward Fund, a program helping students who struggle financially with course materials, tuition and other unexpected expenses.
KXCV-KRNW, Northwest’s student-run NPR-affiliated public radio stations, also received over $4,100 to help continue providing their broadcast services to the communities they serve.
Those who weren’t able to give can still do so. Donations are still being accepted in multiple formats. Online contributions can be made anytime on Northwest’s website. If preferred, donations can be made by mail to the Michael L. Faust Center for Alumni and Friends.
