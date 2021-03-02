Many college students dream of the day when they get to celebrate all of their hard work. The day that they stand up before a crowd, walk across the stage to receive their diploma and finally move their tassel from one side to the other — signifying the completion of their college years.
Due to the pandemic, many students last year did not get to participate in their commencement ceremony but have the option to walk in the spring 2021 ceremony at Bearcat Arena.
Students graduating this year can pick whether they would like to participate in the commencement ceremony, postpone their ceremony or not participate at all and have their graduation attire mailed to them.
An email sent out Feb. 26 to students who are graduating this spring detailed the options that students could pick from regarding commencement. Those who decide to participate in the ceremony will pick either May 7 or 8 to walk across the stage. Graduates will choose between those two days in an email that will be sent out at a later date.
University Event Coordinator Jordyn Greenhaw said depending on how many students decide to participate in commencement this semester, including those from the postponed winter 2020 ceremony, the University may plan to hold more ceremonies.
“We look at all the possible options and try to figure out what the best one is, especially that goes with the CDC recommendations and our health department recommendations and kind of where we are currently in that situation with COVID,” Greenhaw said.
She noted that a committee made up of the President John Jasinski, Provost Jamie Hooyman, Chief of University Police Clarence Green, Facility Services and the emergency disaster management team director John Carr.
Executive Director of Marketing and Communication Brandon Stanley said in an email to The Missourian that providing students the option to participate in a commencement ceremony was something the University was committed to early on in the decision-making process regarding graduation.
“I think the options we have provided protect something that we have constantly heard from our graduates is pretty special, attending an in-person ceremony,” Stanley said.
The Feb. 26 email said due to COVID-19 mitigation policies, originally the University planned to cap the ceremonies at 175 graduates with two guests per student. In an email to graduates March 3, the University changed the cap to 150 students, allowing for students to bring four guests each.
The University, as of March 1, has five ceremonies planned — two on May 7 and three on May 8.
Greenhaw explained that there would be financial impacts if the University had to plan more commencement ceremonies.
In the email to The Missourian, Greenhaw said that in 2019, one ceremony cost between $8,000 and $9,000. She said in a normal year, in the spring, the University would hold three ceremonies, thus making the total bill around $25,000 to $26,000. This amount includes production costs, rental gown fees, food, equipment, staff, programs and more.
Greenhaw noted that for every added ceremony this year, the University will have to pay another $7,000 to $9,000.
Stanley noted that holding extra ceremonies can be tough for the staff who put on graduation as well.
“From a staffing standpoint it will be taxing with the amount of ceremonies we have scheduled, but again, I think our staff is willing to put in the time to make sure we celebrate our graduates,” Stanley said.
Greenhaw said there are at least 1,200 graduates this spring, not including graduates from the winter 2020 graduation who had to postpone their graduation date.
If all 1,200 spring 2021 graduates wanted to walk in one of the five current ceremonies, that would leave 325 students without a ceremony to walk in, thus forcing the University to hold at least two more ceremonies.
“COVID has definitely hit us in a way, financially — just because that means more payment for our production teams, the more days that they have to be here,” Greenhaw said. “We also offered the mailing of their cap and tassel and hoods to all the graduates last year and then for any who would just have their stuff mailed to them this year.”
She said although these decisions have financial tolls for the University, holding commencement ceremonies and offering the option to mail graduation attire was something Northwest wanted to offer its graduates.
Greenhaw noted that the University did not plan to use Bearcat Stadium for the commencement ceremony this year because of the uncertainty of weather. She said if the weather changes, it becomes very difficult to push back ceremony times, especially if it is a ceremony early in the day because it is likely other commencement ceremonies are scheduled for later in the day.
Greenhaw said this spring commencement ceremony will have graduates sitting on the floor of the arena, and guests will have tickets to get inside Bearcat Arena, something that the University has not done in the past. Guests will also be ushered to their seats rather than seating themselves, something else that is new to the ceremonies.
She also said that President John Jasinski and Provost Jamie Hooyman will be the only people on stage. There will not be a guest speaker, but Jasinski will give a speech. Graduates will walk across the stage and receive their diploma and have their picture taken but will not be shaking hands with either Jasinski or Hooyman. Each ceremony will last from 45 minutes to an hour at the most.
Greenhaw said she is unsure what graduates who choose to postpone their commencement ceremony rather than participate in this spring’s ceremony should expect. With the uncertainty of the pandemic, it is hard to tell what the University will or will not be able to do for those individuals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.