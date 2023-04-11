The Missouri Park and Recreation Association has given scholarships to a group of six Northwest students that were $1,000 each.
Assistant Vice President of Health and Wellbeing Tyler Tapps let the students know about the scholarship’s existence. The process the students went through to apply for this scholarship included completing an application and doing an essay to tell the Missouri Parks and Recreation Association why the scholarship would benefit them. A total of 18 scholarships were given out by the Missouri Parks and Recreation Association to multiple Missouri schools.
Brionna Frans, a junior sports management major at Northwest, was one of the winners of the scholarship. She said this scholarship will assist her in paying for her summer classes that she has to take for her internship. She said this scholarship has impacted her through assisting her in finishing her education by bringing down the total cost of the education.
“When I heard I got the scholarship, I was pretty excited,” Frans said in an email to The Missourian. “It was an honor to receive it.”
Rachel Ross, a junior recreational therapy major, also received a scholarship. She wants to graduate on time by May 2024, and the scholarship will assist her in paying for school so she can do so.
“I felt relieved when I heard that I was a recipient of the scholarship,” Ross said in an email to The Missourian. “This scholarship helped take some of the financial burdens of school off my shoulders.”
To get the physical scholarship paper, the recipients went to a banquet dinner at a conference held by Missouri Parks and Recreation Association mid-February at Lake of the Ozarks. At the conference, not only did the students get their scholarship, but it also granted them networking opportunities. County park and recreation department representatives, other professionals and students were all available to network with and help the students out. Guest speaker Neelay Bhatt gave a talk called “The Power of One: How to Thrive in an Uncertain Future,” where he tells a story about his life, from growing up in an immigrant household, to his successful career in planning, sports marketing and more.
“While I was at the conference, I was offered many different jobs and potential internships which will help me when I get closer to graduation,” Ross said in an email to The Missourian. “I felt like the higher ups in this career field were genuinely interested in what I had to offer and the potential my generation can bring to this career.”
Samantha Clifford, a junior parks and recreation management major at Northwest, also was awarded a scholarship. Clifford received an internship at the conference and is using her scholarship money to help pay for her housing and internship costs for her summer internship in St. Louis.
“This scholarship has impacted me in so many ways,” Clifford said in an email to The Missourian. “With tuition costs, opening new doorways for me, and I even got an internship by networking through the conference. The conference was better than expected. I got to know the other students in my field and what their goals after college were.”
Other Northwest students who got this scholarship include Morgan Johnson, a senior sports management major, Brandon Cooper, a junior sports management major and Hannah Grissom, a junior therapeutic recreation major.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.