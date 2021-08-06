After nationwide surges in COVID-19 and its variants, Northwest Missouri State University is requiring all students, employees and visitors to wear face coverings while on campus, regardless of vaccination status, President John Jasinski said in an email Friday afternoon.
The University’s mask mandate will go into effect Aug. 13, five days before fall classes begin. It’s in direct alignment with the newest release of guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Jasinski attributed bringing back a mandate due to a spike in local COVID-19 cases, particularly the delta variant, and the low rate of vaccination numbers among Nodaway county.
Face coverings, Jasinski said, are allowed to be removed in indoor areas where social distancing is available, there are physical barriers and in campus dinings areas. However, they’re not to be removed in classrooms and labs, the Wellness Center, Horace Mann Laboratory School, and the Phyllis and Richard Leet Center for Children and Families.
The academic calendar for the 2021-22 school year will currently remain the same, with no prep weeks before finals. Disinfection protocols are not required across Northwest, but Bearcat Thunder — the University’s substance to combat the spread of the virus — will remain available in every building.
In-person classes will be 100% attendance and not require a hybrid model of class, which was used throughout the 2020-21 school year.
