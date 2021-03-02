For the first time since late January, there will not be a mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic held in Nodaway County in the week of March 1.
President of Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville Nate Blackford said there will not be a clinic because of the 28-day waiting period between the first dose and second dose of the Moderna vaccine. Even so, Mosaic - Maryville will still be providing vaccines at the hospital location.
The third mass vaccination clinic held Feb. 11. marked the first round of Moderna vaccine doses in the county. Blackford said the health center’s mass clinics have caught up with most second doses for Pfizer, with the exception of a few people who needed to reschedule their second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
“We started with Pfizer, so that was 21 days,” Blackford said. “Then we switched to Moderna, which is 28 days. So next week we won’t have any doses to give because we are switching from that 21 days to that 28 days.”
Despite the partnership between Mosaic - Maryville, the Nodaway County Health Department and the University finishing up doses for eligible residents interested in the vaccine, they will not be paused for long.
Gov. Mike Parson announced Feb. 25 that Phase 1B Tier 3 will be open March 15, which allows individuals who “keep the essential functions of society running” the option to get vaccinated.
Tier 3 includes educators, food and agriculture sector 1 workers, government employees and transportation workers, among employees in many other industries.
Blackford noted the vaccination process will consist of falls and rises. He said when a new tier opens, there is an influx of vaccine administration. When vaccination administrators begin to finish up inoculating people who qualify and want to receive a vaccine, the vaccination process slows until a new tier opens.
Nodaway County Health Department Administrator Tom Patterson said his organization is constantly assessing the county’s progress in regard to COVID-19. He noted that while the department is waiting for the next tier to open, it will continue to review the county’s situation and plan for the opening of Phase 1B Tier 3.
Blackford said he was unsure whether Mosaic - Maryville would administer more first doses the week of March 8 at a mass vaccination clinic depending on demand within the county and if the hospital has access to more first-dose vaccines. That event will also mark the beginning of second doses of Moderna vaccines.
After the Feb. 26 mass vaccination clinic — the most recent in the county as of publication — nearly 4,000 county residents have been vaccinated through these events.
According to the Missouri COVID-19 dashboard, as of March 1, a total of 6,090 vaccines have been administered in Nodaway County — 3,712 being first doses and 2,369 being second doses. The population of individuals vaccinated with the first dose in the county is 16.8%.
As of March 2, Atchison County is the county with the highest percent of vaccinated population in the state at 22.2%, pulling ahead of Shelby County by just .05%. Pulaski County is still the lowest with 5.2%. Nodaway County is now 21st out of 115 counties to have the highest population of vaccinated individuals.
Bridget Kenny, the community health nurse at Mosaic - Maryville said this does not include doses that have been administered at the hospital or at other local vaccine administrators including Walmart Inc., Hy-Vee and Rogers Pharmacy.
“If they are getting 500 vaccines (each) … is the mass vaccination clinic — is it useful to the community?” Blackford said.
Blackford noted that the goal is to get as many vaccines administered as fast as possible, whether it be through Mosaic - Maryville or one of the other pharmacies in the area.
“If there is a better way to do it than this (mass clinics), we’re not going to get in the way of a better way to do it,” Blackford said.
Rebecca Thomason, senior manager of corporate communications for Walmart, said in an email to The Missourian that the company will receive roughly 200,000 vaccines each week from the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program to be distributed among more than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club stores. She said Walmart is not releasing market specific data for local locations such as Maryville’s Walmart store.
A Hy-Vee communications department representative said Hy-Vee Pharmacies can vaccinate anywhere from 50 to 100 people a day per location depending on how many vaccines the store receive each week.
Rogers Pharmacy requests its vaccines through the state each week.
According to the Nodaway County and Northwest COVID-19 dashboards, as of Feb. 28, the latest information available, there are 20 current cases, two of which are from the University.
There have been a total of 2,577 cases in the county and the seven-day rolling average is three.
Blackford explained the difference between the mass vaccination clinic administering vaccines and the pharmacies administering them is that the mass clinic is free while the pharmacies may charge individuals an administration fee that should be covered by insurance.
Walmart asks that patients bring their insurance with them when they get vaccinated, but if they do not bring their insurance or if they do not have insurance, the cost will be covered.
Kenny said there are CARES funds that can cover any administration fee that is not covered by insurance.
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, COVID-19 vaccine administration cost coverage by insurance or other forms of financial relief regarding COVID-19, depends on a person’s situation, including age, employment and other factors.
Blackford and Patterson both said that the community has been eager to get vaccines, allowing for the option to hold these mass clinics.
