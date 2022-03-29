The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, heard arguments for four cases at 1 p.m. March 28 in the J.W. Jones Student Union Ballroom. Court appeals usually occur in Kansas City, but for the past 20 years, they have been held in various areas of the Western District’s jurisdiction to give individuals an opportunity to observe the judicial system in progress. The Missouri Court of Appeals last met at Northwest March 11, 2019.
Representatives in each case were given time to state to give arguments to a three-judge panel. The panel consisted of presiding Judge Douglas Thomson, Judge Gary Witt, and Zel Fischer, a judge on the Missouri Supreme Court.
Thomson graduated from Northwest Missouri State University and practiced law in Maryville as an associate circuit judge. He joined the Western District in 2020.
Fischer grew up in Watson, Missouri, and was a trial judge in Rock Port, Missouri, before joining the Missouri Supreme Court in 2008.
Witt was an associate circuit judge in Platte County and was appointed to the Western District in 2010.
The panel of judges heard arguments from the cases of State of Missouri v. Curtail J. Hudson; George Schumacher v. Linda Stadler; Hannah Stickler and Molly Stickler v. Austin McGinnis and Kenneth Wells; and Walter Adams v. Treasurer of the State of Missouri-Custodian of the Second Injury Fund.
In Missouri v. Hudson, Jeffery Esparza, Hudson’s attorney, appeared on his behalf. On Aug. 1, 2018, Hudson allegedly smoked laced marijuana, and after calling his aunt in fear he was going to jail, he grabbed a shotgun and went up to confront his neighbor Surge Israel Charles.
“He traveled over to his friend’s house and asks his friend things like, ‘Why are you conspiring against me? Why are you lying to me? Why are you out to get me?’” Esparza said.
Hudson shot and wounded Charles. Vincent Main, a bystander driving by, was shot at and injured when a shotgun shell pellet hit his rib cage. Hudson then shot bystander Xingong Hao multiple times and, according to eyewitnesses, beat him in the head with the butt of the shotgun after he was shot. Hao was killed as a result of the attack. He was a Chinese missionary visiting Kansas City, Missouri, and was a father of four.
Hudson admitted to smoking marijuana and shooting Charles and Hao. Prior to this appeal, Jackson County Circuit Court found Hudson guilty of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of armed criminal action. He was sentenced to 26 years in prison. Hudson appealed his case for involuntary intoxication. Hudson also appealed because the original trial did not have the testimony of Dr. Lisa Witcher, an expert on the effects of PCP, which Hudson claimed his joint had been laced with. Thomson asked if it could’ve been marijuana with higher levels of THC than Hudson had ever had before. The defense pointed out that possibility was ruled out by Witcher’s testimony.
“Mr. Hudson was experiencing psychotic symptoms at the time – at least he appeared to be from the police reports,” Esparza said. “With Mr. Hudson’s lack of any prior involvement in the criminal justice system, that one day he just goes out, grabbed a gun, makes wild accusations, and shoots three people.”
According to Witcher and police officers on the scene, Hudson’s behavior and symptoms were similar to those under the influence of PCP, but Hudson denied any medical test while at the hospital.
Greg Barnes, representing the state, argued that since Hudson called his aunt before the shootings, he had a guilty conscience. He also pointed out he even tried to dispose of the evidence by hiding the shotgun in the sewer.
“Sheer speculation is not enough,” Barnes said. “There were allegedly three people who would’ve known what was in that joint. Two relatives of his were involved, one of which he speculates may have laced it, and he did not call any of those people at trial.”
Schumacher v. Stadler was appealed by Schumacher after the Circuit Court of Andrew County ruled that both he and Stadler owned one-half interest on a house Schumacher purchased for Stadler when they were in a romantic relationship.
Stickler and Stickler v. McGinnis and Wells was appealed to carry out the terms of a settlement after a motor vehicle and motorcycle accident that resulted in the death of Sticklers’ father.
Adams v. Treasurer of the State of the Missouri saw lawyers plead their cases in a worker’s compensation case of Adams over if he qualified for disability benefits as the result of three separate injuries from 1984, 2001 and 2015.
The cases were all submitted for appeal, and their ruling is pending.
