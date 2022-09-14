Mozingo Lake Recreation Park has updated its regulations on crappie fishing, increasing the daily limit a fisher can keep. Fishers can now keep up to 30 crappie fish, with no more than 15 of them being over nine inches.
Mozingo used to have a similar limit with crappie, 30 a day regardless of size. The Missouri Department of Conservation’s fisheries management biologist Troy Mason said the older regulation of 30 crappie and no size regulation worked well for a while, but afterwards, the population decreased.
“We saw a dramatic decrease in the numbers, there was a lot of overfishing, they were very popular, so they got a lot of exploitation and a lot of harvest,” Mason said. “So because of that we changed the regulations from 30 to 15 per day, so we thought that would work, just to try and lessen the harvest.”
While the regulation went from 30 to 15 in 2017, Mason explained there were fewer fishers that year, and at the same time, the lake had a couple of large “classes” of crappie being released into Mozingo. When that happened, the classes of crappie didn’t grow as well as previous classes, since there wasn’t enough food for them all and not enough of them were being caught. This has led to the population of crappie in Mozingo to be dominated by a large number of smaller fish in an ecosystem that wouldn’t be able to sustain itself.
A similar change happened in Smithville Lake in Smithville, Missouri, just north of Kansas City. In 2019, Smithville Lake enacted the same regulation to restabilize the crappie population. This exact same regulation has shown good results in Smithville Lake three years later, with the sizes and number of crappies increasing. Mason called it a “dramatic result” in the size and structure of the crappie population.
“At the same time we change this regulation, we educate the anglers that a lot of people, or crappie fishermen, shy away from keeping smaller fish, and we had a really good following on some of those regulations,” Mason said.
Mason said that while the regulation is in effect, they’ll have to educate fishers and anglers about not shying away from keeping small crappie, and that in the main scheme of things, will help the population of crappie stabilize.
“People kind of caught on to the fact that keeping smaller crappie will help overall fishing in the long run, and we’re kind of hoping that happens when people start jumping on the wagon there to help the lake and start keeping smaller ones,” Mason said.
Mason said it’ll be a while before results begin to show at Mozingo Lake. Part of the success of this change in regulation depends on more people fishing and keeping smaller crappie. Crappie fishing on a large scale likely won’t be seen at Mozingo until spring, when crappie begin to spawn. He also said results at Mozingo may differ from Smithville, since it has more fishers due to its proximity to Kansas City.
“There’s people that I know fish under every bridge and would be happy to keep a lot of those smaller, eight (inch) average fish when they’re allowed to, we just need to get that sentiment up at Mozingo,” Mason said. “If somebody reads this and decides that they want to keep a bunch of those fish because biologists said it would be a good thing, that’s exactly what we’re after.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.