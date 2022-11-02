Lisa Nickerson is finishing her first term as the recorder of deeds and is running again as a republican. She was first elected to this position in 2018. Nickerson is running for this position unopposed.
Nickerson is from Nodaway County and graduated from Northeast Nodaway High School. She worked a few jobs before working at Northwest in the Office of the Registrar for 10 years.
“I had always wanted to work for the county and so I decided to run for this position. I know record keeping, and I think the history of the books is really neat,” Nickerson said.
During her time working at Northwest in the Registrar's Office, she gained skills in record keeping. She helped students enroll in classes and worked on schedules. The Registrar's Office retained a lot of records which helped her gain the skills she uses in the position of recorder of deeds.
One of Nickerson’s main goals is to cut costs. During her time in this position, she has already started the process of cutting the cost of keeping the records. The office has changed the way the records are printed. More pictures are put on the pages so less paper is being used.
Nickerson said Nodaway County is one of the few counties that still print books, which makes cutting costs more important.
“A ream of document paper is, I think, around $188. That is just for the paper and not the book itself,” Nickerson said.
Nickerson said that it was very important to make sure that the records were kept safe. There are records that date back to 1845 in the collection. She makes sure that the records are kept in good shape and are fixed as needed.
The records are currently in the process of being put online to make sure that if anything happens, they are not lost and people continue to have access to them. She said the records are eternal , and it is important to make sure the documents stay accessible for a long time.
“I just want people to know that I am here to help. I am happy to help people,” Nickerson said.
Nickerson said she is prepared to go the extra step for Nodaway County and make sure everyone has the access they want to the records at any time. She hopes to continue as the recorder of deeds and help continue to cut the costs and keep everything as safe as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.