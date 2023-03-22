Only a month after he visited Northwest for the first time, Lance Tatum returned, this time as Northwest’s 11th president.
Lance Tatum, hailing from Troy, Alabama, is making his way 13 hours north to move into the Thomas L. Gaunt House and start his new position June 1.
“It’s been incredible,” he said. “... Even now, people ask me, you know, ‘how does it feel?’ Well, sometimes it feels incredibly energizing. Sometimes it feels a little overwhelming. Sometimes it feels a little numb, you know?”
He said despite the mix of emotions when it sinks in that he is now heading an institution, this has been an aspiration of his for the last 15 years. During his first visit to campus, he spoke many times of how teachers and education has changed his life. For him, giving back to students and ensuring their success is everything. In this position, he said he is able to more broadly impact students.
When he first heard that Northwest was looking for a new president, Tatum said one of the first things he did was call people with ties to the University. As he started dialing numbers, he said there was an overwhelming feeling of family — a common theme with every new phone call he made. As conversations continued, his decision to go through with applying for the position became more firm.
He said the Thursday after his first visit to Northwest, he had gotten home from work like any other day, just this time hoping for a phone call naming him as Northwest’s new president. After coming in from walking his dog, his phone had a new voicemail from Michael Ballew from Anthem Executive saying that he ‘had some good news.’
“So I called him in his first first sentence was really a question to me,” Lance Tatum said. “He said ‘Dr. Tatum, are you ready to be a university president?’ and I said ‘absolutely.’ I have been working for a long time for this moment.”
“We were just extremely grateful,” Jill Tatum said about when her husband got the phone call. “We just knew that it was our time, and we felt really blessed.”
She said despite this being a big decision for them, it wasn’t complicated.
“Making the decision was really easy for us because we’ve prayed over this, and we knew we were in the right place,” Jill Tatum said. “It just felt right. Whenever it’s right, there comes a sense of peacefulness, and we have just felt so peaceful and have felt really confident in the fact that you guys chose us, and we’re very honored to be here.”
Lance Tatum visited Northwest March 16 for a conference and introduction. Board of Regents Chair John Moore started the welcoming by saying that Lance Tatum’s qualities are exactly what Northwest was looking for in its next president.
“No. 1, that he is authentic,” Moore said. “What you see and what you hear from him, you get. And No. 2, he is a servant leader. It is not about him, it's about the organization. My own observation is that he is a highly competent, can-do person with a big dose of humility blended in.”
Lance Tatum said he and the Northwest Leadership Team is working on creating a transition team for when he arrives on campus. He said this team will help him learn the structure of the University as well as what is important to people at Northwest.
He said he has already started looking at the calendar for his arrival in June by scheduling meetings with stakeholders and other campus figures.
“I think everybody is interested in trying to meet me and to find out who I am, and who Jill is, and what we stand for,” Lance Tatum said. “What's important to us. So I think a big part of that 100 days is really trying to find ways to connect to the broader university community, to the students and faculty, the staff, the alumni, the Foundation Board.”
As for when he starts his tenure at Northwest, Lance Tatum said he wants to start with working on enrollment, infrastructure and facilities and other challenges he learns of when he arrives on campus.
“For someone who is drawn to opportunities to serve others and to help individuals succeed, it was impossible to resist the invitation to join this great University,” Lance Tatum said. “In short, I cannot imagine a greater privilege than helping individuals of Northwest improve the lives of the people of this great state. Thank you again for your support.”
