Maryville Public Safety:
Jan. 17
There is an ongoing investigation for property damage at the 200 block of North Main Street.
Jan. 19
A summons was issued to Cassi Crayton, 34, for not having a valid driver’s license at the 100 block of West Cooper Street.
Jan. 20
A summons was issued to Colby Sorensen, 20, for minor in possession at the 400 block of South Main Street.
Jan. 25
A summons was issued to Joe Richardson, 70, for code violation at the 200 block of East First Street.
A summons was issued to Karringto Ingram Jr., 18, for larceny at the 1600 block of South Main Street.
A summons was issued to Essence Pearson, 18, for larceny at the 1600 block of South Main Street.
Jan. 26
A summons was issued to Tasha Lowrance, 34, for failure to obtain a city dog license and failure to obtain a rabies vaccination at the 400 block of South Buchanan Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny at the 1500 block of East Edwards.
University Police Department:
Jan. 22
A summons was issued to Dylan Lock, 19, for unlawful possession of a weapon at Lot 59.
Jan. 23
A summons was issued to James Willams, 23, for trespassing in the first degree at South Complex.
Jan. 24
There is a closed investigation for a liquor law violation at South Complex.
Jan. 25
A summons was issued to Melandy Myer, 22, for trespassing at the Foster Fitness Center.
Jan. 26
A summons was issued to Madison Fentiman, 19, for possession of marijuana at Lot 9.
A summons was issued to Taryn Cunnmings, 19, for possession of marijuana at Lot 61.
Jan. 29
There is a closed investigation for seven liquor law violations at Hudson Hall.
