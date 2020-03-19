The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office announced March 19 it is implementing safety precautions for the novel coronavirus in alignment with recent state and citywide action.
The office is changing methods of service to fit the circumstance of recent declarations of public health emergency from the state of Missouri and the city.
According to the release, people should call the office with concerns instead of arriving in person. It also said non-emergency calls will be evaluated to determine if a deputy can do an over-the-phone report to limit exposure, but if need be a deputy will show at locations provided.
Concealed carry applications will be suspended until April 20, and sex offender check-ins will be carried out over the phone until April 20.
Fingerprinting services for applications will also be suspended until April 20.
The release also said the sheriff’s office will require its staff who may have been exposed to the virus to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong said that the office will not be suspending patrols of the county during times of isolation and quarantine.
“During this time of social isolation, remember to be kind to one another,” Strong said in an email. “We will get through this.”
The non-emergency number for the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office is (660) 582-7541. The emergency number is 911.
