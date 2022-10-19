Maryville Police Department
Oct. 16
A summons was issued to Grace K. Harmon, 18, for driving while intoxicated and failure to use a turn signal on the 600 block of South Main Street.
A summons was issued to Audrey A. Lloyd, 18, for a minor in possession, being under 19 in a bar and possession of a fake ID on the 400 block of North Buchanan Street.
Oct. 15
A summons was issued to Heather L. Janus, 18, for having no valid driver’s license and making an illegal U-turn on the 100 block of West Third Street.
A summons was issued to Ella G. Fries, 18, for a minor in possession, being under 19 in a bar and possession of a fake ID on the 200 block of East Third Street.
Oct. 14
A summons was issued to Jamiee D. Fee, 29, for a dog at large on the 2600 block of South Mulberry Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for fraud on the 200 block of West Davison Square.
Oct. 11
A purse was recovered on the 100 block of South Main Street.
There was an accident between Abigail H. Pendelton, 20, and Julian K. Trelow, 21, on North Walnut Street and West Ninth Street. Trelow was issued a citation for careless and imprudent driving
