The beginning of this week marked Sigma Sigma Sigma’s annual Karen Hawkins Memorial Week. Karen Hawkins attended Northwest in the ‘90s and was a member of the sorority. In April 1995, she was sexually assaulted and murdered by one of her friends from high school.
For the last eight years, Sigma Sigma Sigma holds a fundraiser in her memory where all proceeds go to North Star Advocacy Center to support victims of domestic and sexual violence. The sorority also hosts a silent memorial walk from the Memorial Bell Tower to Colden Pond. Sheriff Randy Strong, the lead detective on Hawkins’ case, comes every year and speaks to the women of Sigma Sigma Sigma about the investigation. Each memorial week, friends, family and sorority sisters of Hawkins come to Maryville for the walk and to remember her.
Kristin Little, Hawkins’ best friend, recalled her memories of the time the two spent together. Like Hawkins, Little is from Maryville and attended Northwest, she now serves as the University’s campus visit coordinator.
The pair of best friends went to high school together where they quickly became friends in show choir.
“I was an incoming freshman. She was a junior, and she was always really good to me,” Little said. “She would just light up a room and just be so kind to everybody.”
Lydia Hurst, a Sigma Sigma Sigma alumni who was Hawkins’ roommate, recalled her time with Hawkins and the influence she had on her life. She said Hawkins was always a great friend to all. Hurst said one thing that comes to mind was the many lasting friendships she had from just knowing Hawkins.
“She was always a very positive person and was trying to look out for her friends, as well as help them create new friendships around her, and she was always taking care of her friends in that way and just trying to create a lasting bond,” Hurst said. “It didn't matter whether you were in the sorority or not.”
Hurst, who currently serves on the Northwest Board of Regents, met Hawkins at the beginning of her freshman year in the fall of 1992. They were roommates in Roberta Hall and rented a house together afterward with some other friends. Hawkins was a year older than Hurst, and they both rushed the sorority at the same time.
“Our pledge class had a really unique and strong body,” she said.
Hawkins loved being outside, Hurst said, and she was ready to go to any body of water she could find, whether it was a pool or Mozingo Lake. Hurst and Hawkins went on walks together and watched a lot of the TV show “Friends” together.
“She always made sure that she pulled people along with her wherever she was going,” Hurst said. “There was always a crowd around her.”
Hawkins was a cheerleader in high school, and although she wasn’t a Bearcat cheerleader, she was always at every game she could be at, Hurst said, rooting for the Bearcats with friends.
“She was always looking for something that we could do,” Hurst said. “She had friends all over, so it didn’t matter where we went. There were always people.”
Little said there was not a single person Hawkins didn’t know.
“She was kind to everybody that she ran into and would give the shirt off her back for somebody that needed something, which is exactly what got her into the situation that happened,” Little said.
Along with Hawkins’ compassion and positive outlook on life, Little also remembers how academically talented she was.
“She'd make everybody mad because she would not have to study as much and still get brilliant grades,” she said.
“People remember how kind she was to everybody,” Little said. “That’s what we want when we talk about her.”
Hurst said everyone should try to be more like Hawkins — giving, friendly and caring.
“You can make a difference in a lot of people's lives just by simply being there or smiling or reaching out. A little bit goes a long way,” Hurst said. “She definitely lived her life like that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.