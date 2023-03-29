Throughout the past couple of weeks, the Bearcat Commons dining hall has gotten smaller and is offering less options. This has caused backlash from the student body, seen on most social media platforms.
Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs: Residential and Auxiliary Services Rose Viau said the decrease is caused by Aramark corporation and not Northwest’s decision.
“Students are upset, I completely understand, I loved a lot of things that we had,” Viau said. “The barbeque station was amazing, they just can’t do it anymore.”
Budget is the biggest factor in the downsizing of the Bearcat Commons. Aramark cannot provide these stations and anything extra because there is not enough in its budget to do so.
One of the stations that was closed was Mongolian. Viau said it was not supposed to close, and she looked at the contract and made sure that Mongolian came back. This station returned March 27 and will stay because it is required in the Aramark contract.
The other stations, such as the barbeque station, closed because they were extra and not required in the contract.
“Our on ground team is trying to do the best that they can do, and it really bothers them,” Viau said. “... They want students to love what they eat, be able to have somewhere great to eat, and it’s really hard for them.”
The cut in food has also cut jobs. Part-time employees are being let go because of the decrease in stations and budget. This is mostly affecting student employees, who make up a lot of the part-time employees.
“As you decrease services, you don’t need as many people to work,” Viau said. “... Hopefully they’re done, but it depends on if the corporate comes back and says ‘nope, now I need you to cut this much.’”
With the contract with Aramark coming to an end May 15, it’s trying to save money and cutting back on many things. Wing Wednesday is another example, this was something extra added by Aramark and now it is not necessary for them to continue providing this because it is not in the contract.
Sophomore Cleo Wills said she is not happy with the cut in food options.
“I already feel like there’s not a wide variety of things that they have, at least healthy things,” Wills said. “I feel like I eat a burger everyday.”
Many Northwest students have taken to social media sites to complain about the cuts. Healthy options is something that students are concerned about as well. Viau said a lot of the feedback she is receiving from students is about the lack of healthy options. She said Aramark is still required to have a certain number of healthier options from all food groups, and it is still following it.
Viau said it is hard when there is false information being spread, and she is happy to explain to students what is happening and why it is happening.
She said Northwest’s ground team with Aramark does not have a say over what is being closed and that Aramark has full control over that at a corporate level. Viau said the team is still trying to have fun events for the students, and it is doing its best.
The Head Chef for Northwest from Aramark Sara Tompkins did not receive approval from Aramark for an interview in time for publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.