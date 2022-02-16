Higher education enrollment fell another 2.7% this past fall, while Northwest’s enrollment hit a new record high. Northwest’s spring 2022 census shows the highest spring overall enrollment in University history with 7,218 students, a 5% increase in enrollment compared to last spring.
As enrollment across the nation continues to fall, Northwest seems to be hitting peak enrollment numbers every census since 2017. So, who’s to credit?
Despite the decline in undergraduate and first-time freshman enrollment, in the past few years, the University has seen an exponential growth in graduate students, who make up 36% of overall enrollment.
One-third of the graduate programs Northwest offers are online programs, but Associate Provost of Graduate and Professional Studies Greg Haddock said online graduate students make up more than half of graduate students.
“The indication that we're still growing is that we are in a second year of a spring term, where a spring term actually has a larger enrollment than the previous fall,” Haddock said. “That's not typical at the graduate level; it certainly isn't typical at the undergraduate level.”
Haddock said the plan for graduate enrollment was created around seven years ago to increase international graduate enrollment and online graduate enrollment, as well as make sure there was an enrollment strategy to make up for gaps.
He credits part of the rise in graduate enrollment this year to international students taking interest in online programs through Northwest.
“Half of the enrollment growth has also been graduate international growth that started in the fall, and it continued into the spring. And it is very welcome to see that interest in our programs. It's actually flattering,” Haddock said.
While graduate enrollment is up overall, the master’s programs saw a 4.6% increase in first-time students, and the specialist programs are down 4%.
Haddock said the specialist program was one of the programs that had the highest demand when it was first introduced.
“That one, when we went online, grew very quickly from just a few dozen to, you know, over 300. And this term is starting to push close to 400,” Haddock said.
He said the graduate office was able to handle the influx of students because Northwest was able to easily find adjunct faculty due to the program being online.
As Northwest continues to add graduate programs and continues to recruit international and domestic students, it’s growth is expected to continue. Haddock said the growth hasn’t shown signs of flatlining anytime soon.
“I'd rather have growing pains than the pains of reduced enrollment or something that would be a lot more problematic,” Haddock said. “So I guess if you choose your problem, you choose growing pains rather than the reverse.”
Despite having almost 30% of growth in graduate student enrollment compared to last spring, Northwest has seen a decline in first-time freshmen in the fall semester and a 4.6% decrease in undergraduate enrollment compared to last spring.
Regardless of a decline in first-time freshmen enrollment numbers, retention is up to 92.1% from 89.8% last spring, and out-of-state enrollment increased from 34% to 38%.
International enrollment also increased from 5% to 10% of the student population following a decline caused by the pandemic and the rules set for international travel.
Northwest is now home to 733 international students from 39 different countries, and the majority of those students come from India, Nigeria and Nepal.
International Involvement Center Assistant Director Erika Lees said enrollment of international students increased by 50% and that the University had experienced a massive increase in applications from international students, so more applicants have been accepted than in past years.
“I think the demand is due to students not wanting to delay their education any longer because of the pandemic,” Lees said. “We have seen applications from the areas we recruited in right before the pandemic, as well as through our virtual recruitment efforts during the pandemic."
