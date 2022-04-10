Northwest Regent Deborah Roach sent a statement to the Missourian regarding her feelings about the Board's decision not to renew Jasinski's contract.
Roach, the lone Democrat on the Board, proposed a five-year extension to Jasinski's contract at a closed session meeting for the Board April 7. Regent Roxanna Swaney seconded the motion bringing it to a vote. The motion failed 4-2.
Regents John Moore, Stephen Coppinger, Jason Klindt and Mel Tjeerdsma voted no on the extension.
Roach said in an email with her statement that it is hers alone and does not reflect the views of other regents or the Board.
Roach's Statement Regarding Northwest Missouri State University
Dear Bearcat Community,
The following thoughts and observations are mine and mine alone. I am not, nor will not speak on behalf of the Board of Regents but I will exercise my right to Freedom of Speech and share the following information.
Northwest has a far reaching reputation of being an outstanding University and I would like to keep that reputation intact. It is the backbone of not only Maryville but the entire Northwest region.
First and foremost I would ask that the situation that Northwest is currently facing in regards to Dr. Jasinski stay civil and reasonable. We are setting an example for our students and future students as well as their parents, our faculty, staff and everyone in the Bearcat Community and across the Nation.
What kind of shape was the University in 13 years ago? How far has it come? Where does it stand now and how did it get there? Leadership along with a dedicated team, faculty, alumni, staff, students, friends, partners and an entire region have brought the University to where it is today!
When you are in a leadership position, be it President of a University, a legislative position or a Mayor of a community you cannot please everyone. You are bound to displease someone along the way. It takes the ability to look at the bigger picture, the overall impact and what is best for the majority of the people into consideration when making decisions and Dr. J has that ability along with many other attributes necessary to be successful at what he does.
I have been repeatedly asked to refer all questions or inquiries to others but I am done letting others speak for me or on my behalf.
I am 100% behind Dr. Jasinski and I always will be. I have the utmost respect for Dr. J and I have and will continue to place my trust in him. He and Mrs. Jasinski have shown over the years they have been at Northwest that they care about every aspect of the University as well as the community and surrounding region. The accomplishments and success that the University has seen under his leadership is remarkable! He has not done it alone and he will be the first to admit that.
I attended my first meeting in June of 2019 and it was apparent there was an underlying agenda at that time being set up by certain members of the Board. After the second and third meetings, it became apparent what that agenda was and how it was going to be accomplished. I have spoken in favor of Dr. J many times and I think it will be detrimental to the University to see a change in leadership at this time. It is political or personal, in my opinion very much so. I too would ask that you look at the structure of the Board. What is the process for getting someone appointed to the Board? How much knowledge and experience do your board members have? How capable are they of making decisions in the best interests of the University?
When serving on a board of this stature, I feel it necessary to be professional at all times. You should be professional enough to put all personal feelings aside and make decisions based on facts, performance and what is best for the University. You are making decisions with far reaching impacts and you cannot let personal feelings get in the way. I make my decisions based on what I see, facts and performance. I would and have asked about what criteria is being used to make decisions. I do not see myself as the President’s boss, but rather a partner to work with him/her to ensure the success and sustain the University for present and future generations to come.
I do not have a college education. What I do have is over 30 years of experience serving on boards at a national, state, regional and local level and the knowledge I have learned along the way. I do not have a strong academic background but I am learning along the way. When I was asked if I would be interested in serving Northwest, I was honored, humbled and excited at the prospect of a new adventure and a new learning experience. I hoped I could help make a difference and see Northwest continue its culture of excellence under the quality of leadership it now has. Unfortunately, the majority of the Board has chosen to make a decision that I see as a detriment to Northwest at this time. I understand the necessity of succession planning and knew it was something that needed to be considered but I do not think now is the time for a change in leadership. In the climate of the world today, I feel stability is a must to continue to make Northwest the best that it can be with an eye on changes for the future.
I would like to encourage anyone that has questions or concerns to attend a Board of Regents meeting. They are open to the public until we vote to go into closed/executive session. If you want answers, ask the questions.
Again, I am speaking entirely for myself and not on behalf of the Board of Regents and I support Dr. J 100%!
Respectfully,
Debbie Roach
